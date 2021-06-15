York College Athletic Hall of Fame will enshrine four new members in October

STAFF REPORT

The York College Athletic Hall of Fame has four new members.

The 2021 class, which will be enshrined in October, will include Kali Macgregor, Joseph Merkle, Steve Mersinger and Jon Ports.

It’s 31st Spartan Athletic Hall of Fame class.

Kali Macgregor: Macgregor was a two-time All-Capital Athletic Conference first-team women's soccer selection. She was also a two-time All-Middle Atlantic regional selection. Macgregor was an instrumental part of the Spartans’ first CAC title in 2007. That squad advanced to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

For her career, Macgregor played in 84 games for the Spartans, notching 16 points on six goals and four assists from her central defensive position. The Spartans went 53-21-9 during Macgregor’s career and were 23-8-2 in CAC play.

Joseph Merkle: Merkle enters the hall as an administrator after serving as the York College Dean of Student Affairs and the Vice President for Student Affairs for 34 years.

During his time, intercollegiate athletics grew from 16 sports to 23, with five of the new sports being women’s programs. All but two of current Spartan teams compete and practice in or on a facility built during Merkle’s tenure. During his three-plus decades of leadership, the athletics and recreation staff expanded from five full-time employees to 24.

Steve Mersinger: Mersinger was a four-year standout on the men’s lacrosse team from 2006-2009. He was a three-time All-CAC selection. He was the men’s lacrosse program’s first-ever United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association All-American, earning the honor as a senior. Mersinger held the Spartan caused-turnover record until 2016, when Josh Kluver eclipsed his mark.

Mersinger played in 59 games for the Spartans, recording 60 caused turnovers, grabbing 212 ground balls and registering four assists from his defensive position. The Spartans posted 34 wins during Mersinger’s career.

Jon Ports: Ports enters the hall as arguably the greatest player in the storied history of the Spartan men’s soccer program. Ports was the 2009 NCAA Division III National Player of the Year. He was a three-time first-team All-American in addition to being a three-time All-Region selection. Ports was a two-time CAC Player of the Year and played in three NCAA Division III tournaments during his Spartan career.

Ports played in 68 career games for the Spartans, recording 101 points on 33 goals and 35 assists. The Spartans went 56-4-8 during his career, advancing to the Elite Eight during his sophomore year and the Sweet 16 during his senior campaign.