Dallastown High grad wins York College's William DeMeester Academic Award

Skyler Wilt had success on the field and in the classroom during her career.

The Dallastown High School graduate and York College women's soccer midfielder was a starter for a Spartans team that reached the conference championship in 2019. She also achieved a 4.0 grade-point average during her four years.

For those accomplishments, Wilt was given a William DeMeester Academic Award by the school's athletic department. It is one of the highest honors given out by the school's athletic department.

The 2020 York women's soccer season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DeMeester Awards recognize the male and female four-year senior student-athletes who have the highest cumulative GPA.

Wilt played in 36 games for the Spartans and started the final 21. She scored one goal during the 2019 season, while playing primarily in a defensive midfield role. Wilt graduated with a degree in early childhood education.

On the men's side, pitcher Donovan Oakes won the award. Oakes also had a 4.0 GPA and graduated with a degree in accounting. Coming out of the bullpen primarily for the Spartans, Oakes threw 19 1/3 innings and had a 5.59 ERA.

The DeMeester Awards also recognize the York programs with the highest GPA for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The baseball team won the male team award, while the women's tennis team took the female team award.

The baseball team finished with a 3.52 GPA. On the field, the baseball team also won the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Commonwealth title and reached the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The women's tennis team also won the academic award after a strong season. The Spartans won their first conference title after earning MAC Commonwealth regular-season and conference championships, while also boasting a 3.78 GPA. The women's tennis team also earned an NCAA Division III playoff berth.

York College athletes averaged a cumulative 3.41 GPA. Of the Spartans' 468 student-athletes, 45 achieved a 4.0 GPA.

