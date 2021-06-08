Two York College women's lacrosse players earn All-America recognition

STEVE HEISER

York College women's lacrosse juniors Jenna Cholowinski and Riley DiFiore are All-Americans.

The duo earned the honor from the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Association on Monday.

Cholowinski was named a first-team midfielder and DiFiore was tabbed a second-team goalie by the national organization.

Cholowinski’s 90 draw controls ranked 14th in the nation in NCAA Division III. She also ranked in the top 30 nationally with her 6.43 draw controls per game, which led the Metro Region and the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth. She helped the Spartans establish a new program record with 15.47 draw controls per game. York led the MAC Commonwealth in that category in 2021. She had seven games with seven or more draw controls, including a pair of games with 10.

Cholowinski's prowess on the draw also contributed to one of best offensive seasons in program history. The Spartans set a program record with 17.00 goals per game, smashing the previous record of 14.59 from 2008. York finished with the 12th-best scoring offense in the nation and led the MAC Commonwealth in that category. Cholowinski ranked third on the team with a career-best 25 goals and ranked fifth with 32 points.

The All-American midfielder's 90 draw controls this past season is the fifth-highest single-season total in York history. She is tied for ninth in program history with 108 career draw controls and is second with 3.86 draw controls per game.

Standout goalie: DiFiore ranked sixth in the nation with a program-record .694 save percentage, while leading both the Metro Region and MAC Commonwealth in that category. She ranked 12th in the nation with a 6.58 goals-against average which also topped the conference rankings.

The Spartan netminder led York to the 14th-best scoring defense in the nation this season. Her 5.93 goals-allowed per game ranked second-best in program history. She ranks first in program history with a .597 career save percentage, while ranking second in goals-against average (6.54), third in saves per game (6.04) and sixth in total saves (169).

Cholowinski becomes just the fourth different Spartan in program history to earn first-team All-America honors from the IWLCA. York has now had a first-team selection in each of the last four seasons (not including 2020 when no IWLCA All-Americans were named).

DiFiore also made history as she became just the second goalie in program history to earn IWLCA All-America status.

York was the MAC Commonwealth runner-up in 2021 and finished at 12-3.

York College athletics provided information for this report.