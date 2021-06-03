LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES: Honors pour in for York baseball team; Red Lion grad a hall of famer

ROB ROSE

A pair of York College players have achieved national recognition.

Jack Barry and Austin Denlinger were named d3baseball.com All-Americans.

Barry was named a second-team NCAA Division III All-American, as well as a first-team All Mid-Atlantic Region selection. The senior first baseman was the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Year after he hit .404 with 19 home runs, 53 RBIs and 46 runs scored.

Denlinger was a fourth-team All-American after a strong junior season where he hit .386 with 19 home runs, 50 runs and 48 RBIs. He also broke the program record for total bases with 141 this season and was a first-team All Mid-Atlantic Region selection.

Senior Brandon Haggerty joined Barry and Denlinger on the All Mid-Atlantic Region first team and was named the region's Pitcher of the Year. Haggerty went 10-1 with a 2.49 ERA. He had 84 strikeouts.

On the All Mid-Atlantic Region second-team squad was closer Conor Miller, second baseman Joe Capobianco and outfielder Jimmy Wiegers.

Miller is a Susquehannock High School graduate and Capobianco is a Dallastown grad.

Miller went 1-1 with a 1.95 ERA in 18 appearances out of the bullpen for York as a senior. He racked up nine saves.

Capobianco, a junior, hit .340 with 38 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple, four home runs and 28 RBIs.

Wiegers hit .400 with 33 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 20 RBIs in his senior season.

The regional squad was picked by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

The Spartans went 28-10 for the year, won the MAC Commonwealth regular-season and tournament titles and made their 13th NCAA D-III playoff appearance.

Red Lion grad going into Millersville Hall of Fame: Twenty years after she graduated, Abbey Neff Anderson will be honored by her alma mater.

The Red Lion High School graduate is part of the 2021 class that will be inducted to the Millersville University Athletics Hall of Fame.

Neff Anderson is ranked as one of the winningest players in the women's tennis program history. She is second all-time with 92 singles victories and first in doubles with 107 wins.

She was a four-time All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference pick after she led Millersville to four straight conference championships and NCAA D-II regional titles.

The other members of the 2021 class are: Lauren Sotzin Boltz, 2015, field hockey; Mashira Newman, 2013, women’s basketball; Frank Oslislo, 1967, men’s basketball; Lee Rizzotto, 2000, football; Zach Stone, 2014, baseball; and Jeremy Yoder, 2011, men’s soccer.

