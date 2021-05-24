York College will begin its NCAA Division III baseball journey in Minnesota

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

York College’s 2021 baseball journey will take a long detour to the west this week.

By winning the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth title, the Spartans earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III national playoffs.

Sunday night, York (28-8) learned that its NCAA trek will begin more than 1,100 miles from Jaquet Field.

The Spartans have been placed in the Collegeville (Minnesota) Regional starting on Thursday. Saint John's University of Minnesota will be the host school for the regional.

York will enter as the No. 3 seed in the six-team regional. The Spartans will be joined by top-seeded St. Thomas (Minnesota), Texas-Dallas, Pacific (Oregon), defending national champion Chapman (from California) and the University of Scranton.

There are eight regions and the region champions will advance to the NCAA Division III College World Series that will be held starting June 4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A total of 48 teams made the D-III playoffs. Each of the regions will use a double-elimination format.

The Spartans will face fourth-seeded Pacific in their tournament opener on Thursday at 7 p.m. (Eastern time). Pacific comes into the tournament at 31-13. They earned an automatic bid to the tournament after winning the Northwest Conference championship on May 15. The Boxers beat Williamette 15-6 in the NWC title game.

St. Thomas (29-7) and Scranton (20-9) open the tournament on Thursday morning, followed by Texas-Dallas (29-10) vs. Chapman (13-4). The York-Pacific game will be the third contest of the day.

The only team the Spartans have a previous history with is sixth-seeded Scranton. York is 2-3 all-time against the Royals. The last time York faced Scranton was in 2014.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yordispatch.com.