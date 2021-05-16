WEEKEND YORK COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Spartans earn MAC Commonwealth titles in baseball, softball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

York College can add two more Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth titles to its bulging trophy case for this spring.

The Spartans captured championships in baseball and softball on Saturday with two-game sweeps in York.

The York baseball team swept the best-of-three MAC Commonwealth title series with 7-3 and 5-4 wins over second-seeded Lebanon Valley at Jaquet Field. Senior closer Conor Miller, a Susquehannock High School graduate, was named the MAC Commonwealth Tournament Most Valuable Player.

The York softball team, meanwhile, swept past Messiah at Spartan Stadium in another best-of-three title series, 3-0 and 9-1.

Both York teams earned automatic bids into the NCAA Division III national playoffs.

The Spartans had previously won MAC crowns this spring in men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s tennis and men’s lacrosse.

For the baseball team, the conference championship is the fourth title in school history and first MAC Commonwealth baseball championship. This is the first year that York is competing as a MAC member. The previous York baseball titles were Capital Athletic Conference crowns and came in 1991, 1996, and 1999. The win ends a 21-year conference title drought. The title also earns York its 12th NCAA D-III Tournament trip and its first since 2010.

York improved to 28-6. The Spartans have won five straight games. Lebanon Valley finished at 21-12.

In the opener, senior Brandon Haggerty, the MAC Commonwealth Pitcher of the Year, tossed seven innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits with 10 strikeouts and zero walks to improve to 10-0.

Miller picked up his ninth save of the year in the opener, registering six outs without allowing a run.

MAC Commonwealth Player of the Year Jack Barry belted two home runs for York. Luke Turner added three hits (including two doubles), a run scored and an RBI for the Spartans.

In the second game, senior Jimmy Wiegers was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Barry banged out three hits with an RBI and a run scored.

Miller earned his first win of the year in relief. He allowed one hit with one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings.

Miller has moved into a tie for second on the single-season saves list at York.

The Spartans will now wait until Sunday, May 23, to find out where they will be going for the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The York softball team, meanwhile, captured the program's first-ever conference title. Senior Shyla Pastore was named the MAC Commonwealth Softball Championship Most Valuable Player.

York is now 18-9. Messiah finished at 16-12.

Pastore picked up both wins vs. Messiah. She surrendered one run on 10 hits in 12 innings of work. Pastore also went 3 for 5 at the plate with three runs scored.

Elle Meyer led York in hits on the day, going 4 for 7 with three runs scored.

The Spartans will find out who, when and where they will be playing in the NCAA D-III playoffs on Monday.

OTHER YORK COLLEGE NOTES

Men’s lacrosse team advances to D-III quarterfinals: The York College men’s lacrosse team advanced to the NCAA Division III national quarterfinals on Sunday with a 13-9 victory over Franklin & Marshall in Lancaster.

York improved to 16-1 overall, while F&M finished at 8-1. York entered the event ranked No. 6 in NCAA D-III, while F&M was No. 7.

The match was tied 8-8 late in the third quarter before York scored four straight goals to take control.

Will Harnick (two goals, assist), Eric Ranck (two goals, assist), Brendan O’Sullivan (two goals, assist), Jacob Wilhelm (goal, two assists), Dylan Wolf (two goals) and Gavin Dembeck (two goals) led York.

Jack Michael made 13 saves to get the win in goal.

York will next travel to Tufts in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Tufts is ranked No. 1 in the nation in D-III. Tufts is 8-0.

Saturday, York had beaten Lasell at F&M, 21-6, in a first-round NCAA contest. Harnick had a career-high five goals in that game, while O’Sullivan had three goals and an assist and Michael Russo had two goals and two assists. York’s Vinny Facciponti dominated at the face-off X, winning 19 of 22

Women’s golf team finishes 11th at NCAA D-III event: The York College women's golf squad closed out its stay at the 2021 NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships in East Lansing, Michigan, on Friday with an 11th-place finish in the 25-team field.

MAC champion York posted a tournament team score of 1,308. York finished the tournament with a final round score of 323, which was its second-best round of the tournament. Methodist won the team title 1,231.

York’s top finisher was Natalie Robson, who tied for 21st at 30-over-par 318. Makensie Toole of George Fox University was the top individual finisher at 291. York’s Shelby Tapman tied for 54th at 331. The Spartans Anna Moore and Jordan Koller tied for 61st at 334, followed by teammate Emma Harding at 338, good for a tie for 67th.

Women’s tennis season comes to a close: The York College women's tennis team saw its 2021 season come to an end with a 5-0 loss to No. 24 Denison in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in Lexington, Virginia.

The MAC Commonwealth champion Spartans finished at 11-2. The loss snapped their school record nine-match win streak. Denison improved to 8-3.

Friday, the Spartans made history by capturing the program's first-ever NCAA D-III Tournament win by defeating Penn State-Behrend 5-1 in the opening round.

In that opener, York got singles wins from No. 3 Briana Rohrer, No. 4 Chloe Doyle and No. 5 Morissey Walsh. In doubles, York got wins from Michaela Sentz and Lauren Ostermann at No.1 and from Walsh and Kelsey Sheets at No. 3. Sentz is a South Western High School graduate.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.