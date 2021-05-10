York College men's lacrosse team has short trip to begin its NCAA Division III journey

STEVE HEISER

The York College men’s lacrosse team won’t have to travel far this weekend when it begins its NCAA Division III postseason journey.

The Spartans’ first-round D-III contest is slated for nearby Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster — about a 25-mile trip over the Susquehanna River. York is scheduled to face Lasell at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Coach Brandon Childs' Spartans (14-1), ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association, are coming off a dominating 11-0 triumph over No. 7 Stevenson on Saturday night in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth title contest. That victory earned York an automatic berth into the NCAA D-III event. Stevenson (8-1), which suffered its first loss against York, still received an at-large bid to the D-III tournament.

Lasell (10-2) is also an automatic qualifier after winning the Great Northeast Athletic Conference. Lasell was not ranked in D-III in the latest USILA poll.

If York wins on Saturday, it will take on the winner of Saturday’s other game at F&M, pitting the host school vs. John Carroll. Centennial Conference champion F&M is 7-0 and Ohio Athletic Conference champion John Carroll is 14-1.

In the latest USILA NCAA D-III poll, F&M was ranked No. 8 and John Carroll was not ranked in the top 20, but was listed under teams receiving votes. The F&M-John Carroll contest is 4 p.m. Saturday.

The two Saturday winners will face off at 2 p.m. Sunday at F&M.

This season, York has not faced any of the other teams competing this weekend at F&M.

The 2021 D-III men’s field features 31 teams. After the first- and second-round action this coming weekend, the eight remaining teams will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 22, with the winners advancing to play in the semifinals on Sunday, May 23. Top-ranked RIT got a bye through the first round. That is the only team in the D-III field to get a first-round bye.

This year’s finalists will advance to Hartford, Connecticut for the championship game at Rentschler Field, set for 4 p.m. Sunday, May 26.

OTHER YORK COLLEGE NOTES

Ten York men's lacrosse players honored by MAC: Ten members of the York College men's lacrosse program have earned All-MAC Commonwealth honors, including two major award winners.

The 10 selections is a program record for all-conference awards, surpassing the previous record of nine All-Capital Athletic Conference selections in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. York also set a program record with eight first-team honorees, which eclipses the previous record number of seven from 2018.

Ryan Kennedy was named the MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Year and Tyler Nation was tabbed the MAC Commonwealth Specialist of the Year.

York players earning first-honors were: Kennedy, Nation, Brendan O'Sullivan (attack), Dylan Wolf (midfield), Ethan Greene (defender), Noah Bruno (short-stick specialist), Vinny Facciponti (faceoff specialist) and Jack Michael (goalie).

Will Harnick (attack) and Eric Ranck (midfield) made the second team.

Women's tennis team headed to Kentucky: The York College women's tennis team learned it will start its NCAA Division III playoff journey in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Spartans (10-1), who won the MAC Commonwealth title on Saturday, will face Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference champion Penn State Behrend (6-2) at Washington and Lee Unviersity on Friday at a time to be determined.

The York-PSU Behrend winner will face Denison (7-3) in the second round.

