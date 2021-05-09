YORK COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Men's lacrosse, women's tennis teams take MAC Commonwealth crowns

STEVE HEISER

The York College men’s lacrosse team avenged its only loss of the season in a big way on Saturday night.

The Spartans traveled to Owings Mills, Maryland, and returned home with a dominating 11-0 victory over previously unbeaten Stevenson in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament title match.

Stevenson (8-1) had handed York (14-1) its only loss of the season on April 23 at Stevenson, 11-8.

Both teams entered the match ranked among the top 10 teams in the nation in NCAA Division III. York came in ranked No. 6, while Stevenson came in at No. 7.

Spartan senior defenseman Ryan Kenney was named the MAC Commonwealth Men's Lacrosse Championship Most Valuable Player after leading York with six caused turnovers in the shutout performance.

The Spartans won the MAC Commonwealth is their first year in the conference.

"This was a result of months of focus and sacrifice,” York coach Brandon Childs said on the school’s athletic website. “I felt that our team did a great job in practice this week simulating Stevenson and so many guys that do not get a ton of playing time in games won us this game tonight. I am excited for our guys and admire their togetherness."

The Spartans earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Championship.

York handed the Mustangs their first loss to a MAC Commonwealth foe since the Mustangs joined the conference in 2013, snapping a 76-game win streak (regular season and postseason combined). The Spartans also ended Stevensnon's run of seven consecutive MAC Commonwealth titles. York also recorded the first-ever shutout in a MAC men's lacrosse championship game history since the conference started having a championship game in 1980. The Spartans handed the Mustangs their first-ever shutout in program history.

Offensively on Saturday, York was led by Brendan O’Sullivan (four goals), Dylan Wolf (goal, two assists), Eric Ranck (goal, two assists), Jacob Wilhelm (goal, two assists) and Chandler Schmidt (two goals).

OTHER YORK COLLEGE EVENTS

South Western grad helps York take women’s tennis crown: The York College women's tennis team made history on Saturday by capturing the program’s first-ever MAC Commonwealth Tournament championship with a 5-4 win over second-seeded Lebanon Valley at Wisehaven Tennis Center in York.

Spartan sophomore Michaela Sentz earned the clinching victory with a dramatic win at No. 2 singles. Sentz is a South Western High School graduate.

The Spartans improved to 10-1 overall. They will now make their first-ever trip to the NCAA Division III Women's Tennis Tournament. York has won eight in a row after their lone loss of the season to Wilkes on April 3.

York’s Elsa Oestermarker and Lauren Ostermann won at No. 1 doubles, while Ostermann triumphed at No. 3 singles. York’s other winners were Brianna Rohrer (No. 4 singles) and Morissey Walsh (No. 6 singles).

Sentz was named the tournament MVP after she captured the championship-sealing victory, 6-3, 0-6, 6-3, in a match that lasted nearly three hours.

Baseball team moves to MAC Commonwealth title series: The York College baseball team swept the Eastern University Eagles in the MAC Commonwealth semifinals on Saturday in York.

The Spartans won the opener, 9-7, and then completed the sweep with a 12-4 win.

The Spartans improved to 26-6. They will face Alvernia or Lebanon Valley in next week's championship series. The Spartans have won five of their last six. including four of five in the MAC Commonwealth tournament. Eastern fell to 10-18. The Spartans will host the first two games of the MAC Commonwealth championship series next Saturday at Jaquet Field.

In the opener, Jack Barry had a grand slam for York, while Luke Turner banged out a team-high three hits and Austin Denlinger had two runs scored and two RBIs. Dallastown grad Brandon White went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk, while another Dallastown grad, Joe Capobianco had a hit and a run scored for York. Brandon Haggerty moved to 9-0, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing four runs. Susquehannock grad Conor Miller tossed 2 2/3 innings to pick up his conference-leading eighth save, allowing one run.

In the second game, Denlinger went 3 for 5 with five RBIs and two runs scored, including his 16th and 17th home runs of the year. Capobianco went 3 for 5 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI. Jayden Cowan went 3 for 5. White went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Robert Chaney improved to 6-1, going six innings and allowing one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Softball team earns sweep to move to championship series: The No. 3 seed York College softball team swept No. 7 seed Lebanon Valley Saturday in the MAC Commonwealth semifinals at Spartan Stadium.

York won the opener, 15-4 in five innings, and took the second game, 6-0.

York improved to 16-9, while Lebanon Valley fell to 16-16.

The Spartans will now host No. 4 seed Messiah (16-10) in the best-of-three MAC Commonwealth title series beginning with a doubleheader next Saturday, scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.

Shyla Pastore got complete-game wins in both games Saturday. She allowed three earned runs in the opener and hurled a shutout in the second game.

Alyssa Harhigh was York’s offensive leader, going 4 for 4, including a homer and a double, with seven RBIs and two runs scored in the opener. She was 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs in the second game.

York went 4-0 vs. Messiah during the regular season.

York men tie for fifth at MAC Track and Field Championships: The York College men's track and field squad finished tied for fifth over the weekend at the 2021 Middle Atlantic Conference Championships in Chester.

Widener won the team title with 128.5 points. York had 97 points.

The Spartans got one gold on Saturday. Sophomore Derek Herr won the 110 hurdles with a personal-best of 54.48 seconds. Friday, York freshman Andrew Mott won the discus with a personal-best 45.75 meters. That throw also beat a 21-year old Spartan school record.

The York women finished ninth with 51 points. Messiah won the team title at 172 points.

