York College men move to MAC Commonwealth lacrosse final, have chance to avenge only loss

The York College men’s lacrosse team is one win away from a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth championship.

The Spartans, ranked No. 6 nationally in NCAA Division III, won their MAC Commonwealth semifinal contest on Wednesday in York, rallying past Eastern 15-11 in a back-and-forth affair.

The Spartans improved to 13-1 overall, while the Eagles’ campaign ended at 9-5.

Second-seeded York will now get a chance to avenge its only loss of the season. The Spartans will head to Owings Mills, Maryland, to face the top-seeded Stevenson Mustangs in the MAC Commonwealth title contest. The first faceoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.

The unbeaten Mustangs earned an 11-8 win over the Spartans on April 23. Stevenson is 8-0 and ranked No. 7 in NCAA D-III. Stevenson won its MAC Commonwealth semifinal over fourth-seeded Widener on Wednesday, 14-8.

In a game of runs against Eastern, York found itself trailing 4-1 in the first quarter before storming back with eight consecutive goals to take a 9-4 lead. Eastern then scored the next three goals to close within 9-7. The Spartans then went on a 6-2 run to take a 15-9 advantage before Eastern scored the final two goals of the match.

Senior Brendan O'Sullivan led York on Wednesday with six goals and three ground balls. Dylan Wolf added three goals, while Ames Clark and Jacob Wilhelm contributed two goals each. Sophomore faceoff man Vinny Facciponti won 20 of 30 at the X, while also collecting eight ground balls.

O'Sullivan now leads the Spartans with 56 points on 50 goals and six assists. Wolf has 46 points on 32 goals and 14 assists.

The Spartans finished 7-0 at Kinsley Field.

