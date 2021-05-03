York College women's golf team wins MAC championship, earns first NCAA Division III berth

STEVE HEISER

For the first time ever, the York College women's golf team is headed to the NCAA Division III National Championships.

The Spartans punched their ticket to the national tournament on Sunday when they won the Middle Atlantic Conference Tournament championship at Golden Oaks Country Club in Fleetwood, Berks County.

The Spartans won the title in their first season in the conference.

York finished the tournament with a two-day total of 647, beating Stevenson by eight shots. The Spartans topped Stevenson by five strokes on Saturday and eventually edged the Mustangs by three strokes on Sunday.

The York women earned their NCAA berth in just their fourth season as a program.

The Spartans actually trailed in the tournament on the back nine Sunday. Stevenson held a six-stroke team lead at one point. York, however, rallied for the victory and earned its second straight conference title. York won the 2019 Capital Athletic Conference crown.

York sophomore Natalie Robson won the individual MAC title and was named the MAC Player of the Year and the MAC Rookie of the Year. Robson finished with a two-day total of 153. She shot 75 on Saturday and 78 on Sunday. That was good enough to earn a two-shot win over Stevenson's Casey Oppenheimer. Robson is the first Spartan in school history to earn a conference player-of-the-year honor. She is the second Spartan to earn a rookie-of-the-year honor. Robson's teammate, Anna Moore, was the CAC Rookie of the Year in 2019 for the champion Spartans.

York senior Emma Harding earned second-team All-MAC accolades. She tied Moore, now a junior, for sixth place overall with a two-day total of 165. She is now a three-time all-conference performer. She was first-team All-CAC as a freshman and second-team All-CAC as a sophomore.

Moore also earned second-team All-MAC accolades and she is now a two-time all-conference honoree. Moore placed second at the 2019 CAC Championships.

Junior Shelby Tapman finished 10th for York with a 168 total, while junior Jordan Koller tied for 12th at 170. Tapman also earned second-team All-MAC honors. She is now a two-time all-conference selection after earning first-team All-CAC honors as a freshman in 2019.

Head coach Dave Boslough was happy to see his team weather the mid-round adversity and come out on top.

"For us to be down six strokes on the back nine and come back and win by eight strokes speaks to the talent, heart and determination that we have on this team," Boslough said in a news release. "We have played well most of the year and today was a great test for us. I couldn't be prouder of this group. To earn an NCAA Tournament berth in our fourth year as a program is a pretty incredible feat but our players made it a goal and achieved it. Today was a great day for Spartan golf."

Boslough earned the MAC Women's Golf Coach of the Year award. He was named the MAC Men's Golf Coach of the Year last weekend at the MAC Commonwealth men's championship.

The Spartans now advance to the program's first NCAA Division III National Championships, set for Forest Akers Golf Club in Lansing, Michigan, from May 11-14.

