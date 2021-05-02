YORK COLLEGE ROUNDUP: County products power Spartans into MAC Commonwealth baseball semis

STEVE HEISER

Three York County products helped the York College baseball team advance to the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament semifinals on Sunday.

Dallastown grad Joe Capobianco excelled at the plate, while South Western grad Zach Reed and Susquehannock grad Conor Miller thrived on the mound in York’s 7-1 victory over Hood in Frederick, Maryland.

Sunday’s win allowed No. 1 seed York to win best-of-three quarterfinal series, 2-1. The two teams split games on Saturday in York, with the Spartans taking the opener, 6-1, while losing the second game, 14-11.

In Sunday’s win, Capobianco finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Reed, meanwhile, started the game and threw six innings to get the win, allowing four hits and one run. Reed is 2-1 on the season. Miller finished with three hitless, shutout innings of relief for his seventh save this season.

Miller lowered his ERA for the season to 1.86. Reed, who made only his third start of the season on Sunday in the win-or-go-home contest, now has a 3.24 ERA.

Luke Turner added two hits, including a double, with three RBIs on Sunday for York, while Jack Barry homered.

In the 6-1 win on Saturday, Brandon Haggerty pitched a complete-game six-hitter for the Spartans to improve to 8-0 on the season.

In the 14-11 loss on Saturday, Capobianco had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the season, Capobianco is hitting .348 with four homers and 24 RBIs. He has a .413 on-base percentage and .554 slugging percentage.

York improved to 24-6 overall, while No. 8 seed Hood dropped to 11-21.

York will now take on No. 5 seed Eastern in the best-of-three MAC Commonwealth semifinals starting Saturday in York. Eastern beat No. 4 seed Widener in their Commonwealth quarterfinal series, 2-1.

OTHER YORK COLLEGE EVENTS

Softball team makes MAC semifinals: Two strong pitching performances from Shyla Pastore helped the York College softball team win its MAC Commonwealth quarterfinal series against Widener.

Pastore pitched a complete-game, five-hitter on Sunday in York’s series-clinching 3-1 triumph at Widener. The No. 3 seed Spartans won the best-of-three series 2-1 after the two teams split on Saturday in York, with York winning the opener, 6-1, and dropping the second game, 2-1.

Pastore also got the complete-game win in York’s 6-1 victory on Saturday, allowing four hits. She is 6-3 on the season.

York’s Hannah Vogt pitched a complete-game three-hitter in the Spartans’ 2-1 loss on Saturday, but took the tough-luck defeat.

York improved to 14-9, while No. 6 seed Widener dropped to 13-18.

In Sunday’s game, Alyssa Harhigh led the York offense with two hits, including a homer, with two runs scored and an RBI. Daphney Adams added two RBIs for York on Sunday, while Natalie Decena doubled with a run scored.

York will now take on No. 7 seed Lebanon Valley in the best-of-three semifinals. Lebanon Valley upset No. 2 seed Stevenson in their best-of-three quarterfinal series, 2-0.

The York-Lebanon Valley series starts Saturday in York.

Men’s lacrosse team rolls: The York College men’s lacrosse team stormed past Albright in the MAC Commonwealth quarterfinals on Saturday night with a record-setting scoring performance in a 31-2 victory at Kinsley Field.

York, ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III, improved to 12-1. Albright dropped to 2-9.

The Spartans set single-game program records for goals (31), assists (22) and points (53) with the fourth-most shots (65) in program history. It's the first 30-goal effort for the Spartans in program history.

Will Harnick established career-highs for goals (five), assists (four) and points (nine). His nine points are tied for third-most in program history. Nate Johnnie established new career-highs for goals (four) and points (five). Michael Russo set career-high marks for assists (four) and points (five).

York will play host to Eastern at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a MAC Commonwealth semifinal.

Women’s lacrosse team loses in title match: The York College women’s lacrosse team dropped a 17-10 decision at Messiah on Saturday in the MAC Commonwealth championship game.

The Spartans, ranked No. 13 in NCAA Division III, fell to 12-3. Messiah, ranked No. 12, improved to 16-0.

The Spartans await their fate, with the NCAA D-III selection show scheduled for Monday with three at-large bids up for grabs in this year's tournament. Messiah got an automatic D-III bid.

Chloe MacDonald and Jenna Cholowinski had three goals each for York. Rachel Delate (five goals, four assists) powered Messiah.

