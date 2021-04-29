Local rivals York College, Messiah to meet for MAC Commonwealth women's lacrosse title

STEVE HEISER

The York College women’s lacrosse team is going to get another shot at unbeaten Messiah.

The second-seeded Spartans and the top-seeded Falcons both earned Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament semifinal victories on Thursday to set up a championship showdown on Saturday between the two schools located just more than 20 miles apart.

The Spartans cruised past Widener in York, 15-4, while Messiah downed Stevenson at Grantham, 10-8.

York improved to 12-2 overall, with one of those losses coming on April 7 vs. Messiah, 14-8.

The Spartans will enter Saturday’s championship showdown ranked No. 13 in the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association NCAA Division III national poll. Messiah (15-0) is No. 12 in that same poll.

Celly Arthur powered York over Widener (7-6) with three goals and five assists. Other standouts for the Spartans were Jenna Cholowinski (four goals), Riley Roeder (two goals), Chloe MacDonald (two goals) and Kiersten Blanchard (goal, assist).

Stevenson dropped to 10-4 with the loss to Messiah.

