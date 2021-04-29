York College baseball team enjoys record-breaking power surge against Stevens

STEVE HEISER

The York College baseball team unleashed a record-breaking power display on Wednesday.

The Spartans slugged six homers during a 16-2 pounding of a strong Stevens Institute of Technology team at Jaquet Field.

The game saw history made by a pair of York sluggers. Senior Jack Barry blasted two home runs to eclipse the school career home run record, while junior shortstop Austin Denlinger became the third Spartan in school history to have three homers in one game.

Barry finished Wednesday’s game at 3 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Denlinger also had a double and finished 4 for 5 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Denlinger's two homers give him 11 for the year.

Dallastown High School graduate Brandon White went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, including his sixth homer of the year.

Barry now has 29 home runs in 115 career games for York. He also has 128 RBIs, including 40 this season in 27 games. For his career, Barry is a .334 hitter. He leads the MAC Commonwealth in the triple-crown categories in 2021, hitting .438, with 13 homers and 40 RBIs. The next closest player to him in home runs is Denlinger with 11, while Barry’s 40 RBIs are eight in front of Denlinger. Barry is now tied for first in NCAA Division III in total home runs with 13.

York leads the MAC Commonwealth in average (.341), runs scored (239), hits (323), triples (12), homers (40), RBIs (218), slugging percentage (.559), total bases (529) and walks drawn (109). York's six homers on Wednesday tied for second on the all-time single-game program list, two back of the record set in 2010 at Salisbury.

The Spartans sent eight pitchers to the bump on Wednesday. Senior ace Brandon Haggerty earned the win with a perfect inning. Haggerty leads the MAC Commonwealth in wins (seven) and strikeouts (53), and he is third in ERA (1.89).

The Spartans ended the regular season at 22-5. The Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth regular-season champions will head into this weekend's Commonwealth quarterfinals as the top-seeded team in the tournament and will host No. 8 seed Hood. Stevens fell to 19-9 and will be the No. 3 seed in the MAC Freedom Tournament.

York and Hood will play a best-of-three series starting with a pair of games at York on Saturday. If necessary, a third game will be played Sunday in Fredrick, Maryland. Game 1 is slated for a noon start on Saturday.

York women’s tennis team finishes regular season unbeaten in MAC action: The York College women’s tennis team blanked Eastern on the road Wednesday, 9-0, to close out the regular season on a six-match winning streak.

With the win at St. Davids, York improved to 8-1 overall and finished unbeaten in the MAC Commonwealth at 6-0. Eastern is 0-6 and 0-5.

Elsa Oestermarker, Lauren Ostermann, Brianna Rohrer, Chloe Doyle, Morrissey Walsh and Emily Louie won in both singles and doubles for York. Oestermarker and Ostermann are 8-1 on the season in doubles action. Oestermarker, York’s No. 1 singles player, is also 8-1 in singles.

The Spartans received a bye to the semifinal round of the MAC Commonwealth Women's Tennis Championship. York will face an opponent to be determined at a time to be determined on May 6 at the Spartan Tennis Center.

The York men’s tennis team, meanwhile, dropped an 8-1 decision at Eastern.

The York men fell to 1-7 overall and 0-6 in the MAC Commonwealth. Eastern is 2-3 and 2-2.

Camden Kosovac won in singles for York’s point.

The Spartans will have a rematch with Eastern in the quarterfinal round of the MAC Commonwealth Championship on Monday.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was supplied by York College.