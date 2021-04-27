York College women's lacrosse team earns its first-ever MAC Commonwealth Tournament win

STAFF REPORT

The York College women's lacrosse team made history on Tuesday night when it won its first-ever Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament game, beating No. 7 seed Hood 15-3 at Kinsley Field.

The No. 2 seed Spartans, who are ranked 13th in this week's Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll, improved to 11-2 overall. York advances to host No. 3 seed Widener. The Pride survived vs. No. 6 seed Albright 11-10 in overtime in their quarterfinal game.

The Blazers ended the season at 3-8.

York junior Celly Arthur had another big game with seven points on three goals and four assists. She also had two ground balls and a draw control. Chloe MacDonald added four goals and one assist for York. She also had three draw controls. The Spartans' Kiersten Blanchard had a trio of goals to go along with three ground balls and a draw control. Jenna Cholowinski led the Spartans with four draw controls to go along with a goal and a ground ball. Goalie Riley DiFiore notched four saves in the first half to earn the win in goal for York.

Arthur broke the single-season assist record with her four dimes in the win. Arthur now has 47 assists in 13 games for the year. Former All-American Devin Hursey held the previous record of 43 set in 2019. Arthur now has 76 career assists. She is 16 away from tying Hursey's school record of 92 assists. Arthur is now 10th in program history in career points with 117.

The Spartans will host Widener in the MAC Commonwealth semifinals on Thursday night at Kinsley Field. First draw is set for 7 p.m.