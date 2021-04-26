Men's golf team becomes first York College program to win a MAC Commonwealth championship

STAFF REPORT

The York College men's golf team made history on Sunday.

The Spartans captured the 2021 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Championship at Iron Valley Golf Club in Lebanon. They became the first York program to earn a Commonwealth crown. York is in its first year as a MAC member.

Additionally, York sophomore Riley Rohlfs captured the individual title and the MAC Commonwealth player-of-the-year and rookie-of-the-year awards. York head coach Dave Boslough earned the league's coach-of-the-year honors.

The Spartans cruised to the title with a two-day score of 610. They shot 297 on Saturday and 313 in more challenging conditions on Sunday. The Spartans won by 22 strokes over Eastern (632), while Alvernia (640) finished third. Stevenson (641) placed fourth while Hood (651) rounded out the top five in the eight-team field.

Rohlfs fired a 3-under-par 69 in the opening round, followed by an 80 on Sunday for a two-day total of 5-over-par 149. York’s Luke Fayocavitz finished second, just one shot back. Fayocavitz had rounds of 73 and 77. Fayocavitz joined Rohlfs on the All-MAC first team and concludes his career as a two-time all-conference honoree.

Sophomore Nick Fioravante was the third Spartan on the first-team All-MAC Commonwealth team. He placed tied for fourth with a two-day score of 153 on rounds of 76 and 77.

Senior Joel Marshall was York's fourth scorer for the weekend, posting a pair of 79s.

The championship earns the Spartans their second consecutive trip to the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament, set for the Oglebay Resort and Conference Center in Wheeling, West Virginia, from May 11-14. The NCAA berth is the Spartans' sixth tournament appearance.

The conference championship is the fourth in the history of the Spartan men's golf program. York won the Capital Athletic Conference championships in 2009, 2013 and 2019. The Spartans' previous NCAA Tournament appearances came in 1983, 1991, 1993, 1997, and 2019.

Rohlfs becomes the third Spartan to earn the double honor of player-of-the-year and rookie-of-the-year awards, joining Casey Leebrick in 2019 and Adam Dupler in 2009 when the Spartans were members of the CAC.

Boslough earns his second straight coach-of-the-year award and it marks the fifth time a Spartan coach has earned the award, joining Jeff Gamber (2009 and 2012) and Matt Hunter (2013).

York softball team finishes regular season with split: The York College softball team wrapped up the regular season in a Sunday doubleheader at Lebanon Valley, losing 9-1 in the first game and winning 10-5 in the second game.

In the 10-5 win, York was led by Alyssa Harhigh (two hits, homer, three RBIs, run), Elle Meyer (three hits, RBI, run), Taylor Lindsay (two hits, homer, two RBIs, run), Kaela Fritz (two hits, two runs, RBI), Daphney Adams (two hits, double, two runs, RBI) and Emily Netterville (two hits, double, RBI, run).

York is now 12-8, while Lebanon Valley is 14-12.

The Spartans have secured the No. 3 seed heading into the MAC Commonwealth postseason and will host either Lebanon Valley or Messiah on Saturday in a doubleheader at Spartan Stadium to open a three-game series. The Dutchmen and Falcons are slated to play a doubleheader on Tuesday which will determine the seeding for fifth and sixth place.

Information for this story was provided by York College.