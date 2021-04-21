Junior standout reaches career milestone in easy win by York College women's lacrosse team

STEVE HEISER

Celly Arthur used a monster game to join an elite group and the York College women's lacrosse team rolled to another victory on Wednesday.

The Spartans, ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division III, closed out Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth regular-season play with an 18-2 win at Albright College in Reading. York has secured the second seed in the upcoming MAC Tournament starting next week.

The Spartans are now 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the league. The Lions had their five match win streak snapped, falling 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the Commonwealth.

Arthur, a junior, became the 17th Spartan in school history to reach 100 career points. Arthur reached the milestone on the first goal of the game. She now sits tied for 12th all-time in points with 109. She set a career-high with 10 points on Wednesday on her three goals and seven assists. The 10 points is the fourth-highest single-game performance in Spartan history.

Arthur also tied the school record for single-season assists with 43, a mark that was set in 2019 by former Spartan All-American Devin Hursey. Arthur is now just 20 assists away from tying Hursey for the school career record of 92. She leads the MAC in total assists (43) and assists per game (3.91) while she is second in total points (60) and points per game (5.45).

York junior Jenna Cholowinski recorded a career-high 10 draw controls on Wednesday to help the Spartans hold a 16-5 edge in draws for the game. Cholowinski also had a goal and an assist. Cholowinski leads the Commonwealth in draw controls (63) and draw controls per game (6.30).

Rachel Della contributed four goals to the Spartan offense, while Kiersten Blanchard contributed three goals and five draw controls.

Junior goalie Riley DiFiore recorded 10 saves. DiFiore leads the Commonwealth in save percentage at 62.9%.

