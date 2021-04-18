WEEKEND COLLEGE ROUNDUP: York golf teams keep rolling, earn three more tournament titles

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York College golf teams continued their standout seasons over the weekend by winning three tournament championships.

The men's golf team won its sixth and seventh tournament crowns of the year. York captured the Golden Oaks Shootout on Saturday in Fleetwood, Berks County. Friday, York won the 2021 Middle Atlantic Conference Preview Tournament at Iron Valley Golf Club in Lebanon.

At Golden Oaks, the Spartans shot a season-best 293 to beat host Arcadia by eight strokes. Sophomore Riley Rohlfs captured the individual tournament title at even-par 72, beating teammate Nick Fioravante by one stroke. Fellow Spartans Luke Fayocavitz and Matthew Chalupa finished third at 74.

At Iron Valley, the Spartans fired a team score of 302 to finish 12 strokes in front of second-place Eastern University. Chalupa won his second consecutive tournament at even-par 72. Chalupa beat Fayocavitz by two strokes to earn the title.

The York women, meanwhile, also won the MAC Preview Tournament at Golden Oaks. The Spartans shot a team score of 310 to win the tournament by 11 strokes over Stevenson. The championship was York's sixth in as many tournaments this season. The score was the Spartans’ second-lowest total of the year behind the school-record 301 on March 20 at the York College Spring Opener.

Sophomore Natalie Robson picked up her second win of the year, firing a 1-over-par 73 to clip Stevenson's Laura Rentz by one stroke.

OTHER YORK COLLEGE NOTES

Women’s lacrosse team rolls: The York College women's lacrosse team, ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division III, celebrated its 2021 Senior Day by downing Eastern University 23-0 in MAC Commonwealth action on Saturday.

It was the Spartans’ second shutout of the year and the largest margin of victory in program history. The Spartans improved to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the MAC Commonwealth. The Eagles fell to 1-9 and 0-8 in the Commonwealth.

York Senior Madison Marciniak had four goals and three assists, setting a new career high with seven points. Juniors Rachel Della and Jenna Cholowinski each notched three goals, while Cholowinski added three draw controls.

Spartans roll in men’s lacrosse: The York College men's lacrosse team stifled the MAC Freedom's top-scoring offense in a 20-5 victory Friday night at Kinsley Field vs. Misericordia.

York, ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III, is now 10-0. Misericordia is 6-3. York was led by Brendan Sullivan (three goals, assist), Will Harnick (three goals, assist) and Eric Ranck (two goals, two assists).

York shines in track and field: The York College men's track and field squad won the 2021 Misericordia Twilight Meet on Friday at Misericordia University in Dallas.

The Spartans cruised to the team title with 205 points, outdistancing the host Cougars by 21 points. The Spartans had eight individual winners on the day and a pair of relay team victories. Senior Jonathan Mack was the leadoff on the two relay wins while he also captured victory in the 200-meter dash.

The York women were second at Misericordia. The Spartans finished with 132 points. Host Misericordia won the title with 300 points. The Spartans had a pair of individual winners. Hayden Divers captured victory in the discus while Julia Pena won the pole vault.

Spartans now 4-1 in women’s tennis: The York College women's tennis team is off to a 2-0 start to MAC Commonwealth play following a 6-1 victory at Hood on Saturday.

York is 4-1 overall. Hood is 1-4 and 0-1. Elsa Oestermarker, Brianna Rohrer and Morissey Walsh won in singles and doubles for York.

York softball team swept: The York College softball team was swept at Alvernia on Saturday, losing 6-1 and 11-8. York fell to 9-7. Alvernia is 15-5.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.