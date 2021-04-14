York College falls to DeSales in meeting of Middle Atlantic Conference baseball leaders

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The top two baseball teams in the Middle Atlantic Conference squared off Tuesday.

Commonwealth-leading York College traveled to Freedom-leading DeSales in Center Valley, Lehigh County.

In the end, the Spartans saw their eight-game winning streak snapped with a 7-5 crossover setback.

York dropped to 18-3 overall, while DeSales improved to 14-1. It was the Bulldogs’ school-record 14th consecutive victory.

Both teams have three-game leads in their respective divisions.

York led 4-0 after 3½ innings, but DeSales used three-run rallies in the fourth and fifth innings to take the lead for good.

The Spartans got three hits and an RBI from senior Jimmy Wiegers. The three hits for Wiegers tied his career high. Dallastown High School graduate Joe Capobianco was 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Spartans fall in men's tennis: The York College men's tennis team fell to Lebanon Valley on Tuesday in York, 8-1.

Lebanon Valley improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the MAC. York fell to 0-5 and 0-2.

The Spartans' lone point came Tej Laliwala at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-2.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.