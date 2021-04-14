Dallastown grad's clutch blow helps York College storm back for dramatic baseball triumph

STEVE HEISER

Thanks to a clutch blow from Dallastown High School graduate Brandon White, the York College Spartans earned a bounce-back baseball win on Wednesday afternoon in walk-off fashion.

The Spartans scored five unanswered runs across the final two innings to erase a four-run deficit and earn an 8-7 win over Messiah at Jaquet Field.

White's two-out triple in the ninth drove home the game-tying run, scoring Northeastern grad Robby Elzinga. White advanced home for the winning run when a throw to third on the relay sailed into the Messiah dugout. White also doubled in the game.

York improved to 19-3, while Messiah fell to 7-11-1.

Tuesday, the Spartans watched their eight-game winning streak ended with a 7-5 loss at DeSales in a matchup of Middle Atlantic Conference division leaders.

Brendan Martin belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning for York, while Austin Denlinger finished with two hits, including a homer, and two runs scored. Jack Barry and Jimmy Wiegers added two hits apiece for York. One of Wiegers’ hits was a double.

Tim Halasnik got the win to improve to 3-0, pitching 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief.

Spartans roll in women's lacrosse: The York College women's lacrosse team dominated Alvernia on Wednesday, 25-3, in Reading.

The Spartans, ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division III, improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the MAC. Alvernia is 3-7 and 1-5.

York was led by Celly Arthur (eight assists), Madison Marciniak (five goals, assist), Rachel Della (four goals), Teresa Matthias (four goals), Madison Kurland (three goals, assist) and Ashley Dierolf (two goals, two assists).

