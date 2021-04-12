Standout York College teams sweep golf titles during tournament at Country Club of York

STEVE HEISER

The York College golf teams looked right at home on Monday on the venerable Country Club of York layout.

The Spartans won the men’s and women's titles at the York College Spring Invitational on the Donald Ross-designed course. It was the fifth tournament crown of the season for both teams. The York women have won all five tournaments they’ve entered, while the men have won five of the six tournaments they’ve entered.

The York men bested eight teams for their title on Monday. The Spartans notched a team score of 298, their second-best score of the year. Eastern University and Stevens Institute of Technology finished tied for second, 11 strokes back of York at 309. Arcadia placed fourth at 318 while Cabrini rounded out the top five at 319.

The Spartans were led by tournament winner Matthew Chalupa. He fired a career-low 3-under-par 69. Chalupa won the event by three strokes over teammate Riley Rohlfs and Vincent Cortese from Stevens.

The win was the first in Chalupa’s career and the 69 beat his previous low of 72, which he shot at Alvernia on March 23 and again at the Turtle Creek meet on March 27.

Rohlfs’ 72 tied his season low. Senior Joel Marshall was York's third scorer. He shot a 6-over-par 78.

York senior Luke Fayocavitz, playing as an individual in the tournament, shot a 1-over-par 73 to finish tied for fourth overall.

The York women notched a team total of 322 to edge Stevenson by four strokes. Alvernia finished third at 352, followed by Arcadia (378), Lebanon Valley (461) and Widener (464).

The Spartans were led by Natalie Robson and Anna Moore, who each shot 5-over-par 78s. Spartan senior Lindsey Bonner, playing as an individual in the tournament, was York's top finisher with a 1-over-par 74 to finish second overall to tournament winner McKylie Boreman of Alvernia.

