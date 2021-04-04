WEEKEND YORK COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Spartans win battle of D-III men's lacrosse powers

STEVE HEISER

The York College men's lacrosse team returned home for the first time in 28 days to post a 14-9 victory in a Middle Atlantic Conference crossover matchup with Stevens on Saturday.

York improved to 7-0, while Stevens fell to 4-2. The Spartans came in ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III, while Stevens was ranked No. 18.

The 7-0 start matches the best start in program history from 2016. York is now on an eight-game winning streak dating back to last season. It was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

York's Dylan Wolf established a career high with five goals and matched his career high with seven points. York's Will Harnick also matched his career high with six points on the day, including a career-high-tying four goals.

Spartans goalie Jack Michael collected his 30th career win. He becomes just the third York goalie to record 30 wins.

The Spartans head back on the road and resume MAC Commonwealth play on Wednesday with a short trip to Messiah. Opening face off is set for 7 p.m.

OTHER YORK COLLEGE EVENTS

Spartans earn baseball sweep to improve to 14-2: The York College baseball team ran its win streak to four with a twinbill sweep of Stevenson on the road Saturday in Stevenson, Maryland.

The Spartans won the first game, 5-1, and completed the sweep with a 5-2 win in the nightcap. The Spartans improved to 14-2, while the Mustangs fell to 8-6.

Despite the fact both teams are members of the MAC Commonwealth, the two games were deemed nonconference contests by the league.

Senior Brandon Haggerty moved to 4-0 by tossing six innings in the first game, allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Susquehannock High School graduate Conor Miller earned his third save with three innings of one-hit ball, striking out two. Jayden Cowan and Dallastown grad Joe Capobianco led the offense with two hits each.

In the second game, senior Robert Chaney tossed 5.1 innings to pick up his third win of the year without a loss, allowing two earned runs on six hits. Senior Zach Stone threw two perfect innings in relief. Senior Tim Halasnik earned his second save of the year, allowing a hit in the ninth with two strikeouts. Austin Denlinger had his first multi-homer game of his career with his two round trippers. He now has four home runs for the year. Denlinger was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Softball team swept: The York College Spartan softball squad suffered its first doubleheader sweep of the year when Stevenson captured a pair of wins at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

The Mustangs won the first game, 9-6 in nine innings, and completed the sweep with an 8-5 win in the nightcap. The Mustangs improved to 13-5 overall and 9-3 in the MAC Commonwealth. The Spartans fell to 8-4 overall and in the league.

The Mustangs took three of four in the weekend series. The two teams split on Friday at Stevenson, with York winning the opener, 8-0, and dropping the second contest, 9-3.

York's Alyssa Harhigh had a big weekend series, hitting .667 (10-for-15) with seven runs scored, four RBIs, a double and a triple. Elle Meyer hit .438 with five runs scored for the weekend. Daphney Adams had a team-high six RBIs for the weekend. Taylor Lindsay pitched the shutout in York's 8-0 win on Friday.

Tennis teams fall at Wilkes: The York College men's and women's tennis teams suffered losses at Wilkes on Saturday.

The York women lost 8-1, while the York men fell, 9-0.

York's top doubles pairing of Elsa Oestermarker and Lauren Ostermann remained perfect on the season, handing Wilkes' Zoe Klein and Dasha Yakhnis their first loss of the season. Oestermarker and Ostermann improved to 3-0 on the season.

The York women dropped to 2-1 as a team. The York men are 0-3. Both Wilkes teams are 3-0.

Information for this story was provided by York College.