Nationally-ranked York College lacrosse programs each remain unbeaten for 2021

The unbeaten York College women’s lacrosse team faced its first major challenge of the season on Wednesday night and came away with an impressive 14-8 victory over previously unbeaten Stevenson at Kinsley Field.

The York men, meanwhile, continued their dominant campaign with a 19-6 road pounding of Eastern University on Wednesday afternoon.

The York women, who entered the match ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III, improved to 5-0 overall. Stevenson dropped to 4-1 overall. The Spartans are 3-0 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth, while Stevenson is 1-1 in the conference.

Both teams had been dominant en route to 4-0 starts. Stevenson had outscored its foes, 77-13, while York had held an 82-10 scoring advantage over its opponents.

York jumped out to a 9-2 halftime lead on Wednesday. Stevenson closed within 11-8 in the second half before York scored the game's final three goals.

Teresa Matthias (three goals), Kiersten Blanchard (three goals), Chloe MacDonald (two goals, assist), Celly Arthur (two goals, assist), Rachel Della (two goals) and Madison Marciniak (two goals) paced the York attack.

Riley DiFiore got the win in goal, making nine saves and allowing five scores.

York men cruise: Playing their first match in a week, the York men showed few signs of rust in a MAC Commonwealth contest in a rainy St. David's, Delaware County.

The Spartans improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Commonwealth. Eastern fell to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Commonwealth.

The 13-goal win was the closest match of the season for the Spartans, who are ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III. York has outscored its four foes this season, 86-16, for an average margin of victory of 17.5 goals per game.

York was paced offensively by Dylan Wolf and Gavin Dembeck, who each notched four goals. Wolf also had an assist for a team-high five points.

Brendan O'Sullivan chipped in with three goals for York, while Ames Clark and Chandler Schmidt each had a pair of tallies.

Sophomore Vinny Facciponti had another good day at the X. He was 15 for 24 in faceoffs with five ground balls. Junior Jack Michael earned the win in goal to improve to 4-0. He allowed four goals and made six saves.

