York College golf teams continue strong starts, add two more tournament championships

MOHNTON – The York College golf teams are off to dominant starts to the 2021 spring season.

Both Spartans programs won championships on Tuesday at the Alvernia Invitational at LedgeRock Golf Club. For both programs, it was the second championship in four days after winning crowns as the host school at Royal Manchester Golf Links on Saturday.

In Tuesday’s triumph, the York women finished with a team score of 312 to easily outdistance the host Crusaders.

The Spartans had some fireworks early in the round when sophomore Taylor Devine aced the 120-yard par-3 hole. Devine hit a pitching wedge a yard behind the hole and spun it back into the cup for the ace. It's the first hole-in-one in competition for the women's program. It's the first York College hole-in-one since current assistant coach Eric Stauffer aced the 193-yard seventh hole at the Glenmaura Golf Club with a 5-iron on April 15, 2013.

Junior Jordan Koller, fresh off being named the MAC Women's Golfer of the Week, won her second straight tournament, carding a 2-over-par 73. She has now shot 73 in back-to-back tournaments. Sophomore Natalie Robson finished second with a 75.

The York men, meanwhile, finished with a team score of 301. Alvernia finished second at 315 while Widener was third at 362.

Senior Luke Fayocavitz won the individual championship with a 1-under-par 70. He won the tournament by two strokes over teammates Nick Fiorvante and Matthew Chalupa.

