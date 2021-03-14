LOCAL WEEKEND COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Local players help York College to 6-0 baseball start

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York College baseball team is off to a 6-0 start to the 2021 season, thanks to some major contributions from some former York-Adams League standouts.

The Spartans completed a four-game weekend sweep of Messiah on Sunday with 8-1 and 7-6 road triumphs. These victories followed 16-2 and 14-7 home wins on Saturday over the Falcons.

In Sunday’s finale, Northeastern High School graduate Robby Elzinga delivered the eventual game-winning run in the top of the ninth on an infield single. That capped a two-run ninth-inning rally for York that erased a 6-5 Messiah lead.

Susquehannock grad Conor Miller pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth to grab his second save.

Dallastown grad Brandon White added a triple, a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk for York in the comeback win.

In Sunday’s 8-1 triumph, Jack Barry (two hits, homer, three RBIs, three runs scored), Jayden Cowen (two hits, three RBIs) and Dallastown grad Joe Capobianco (three hits, double, two runs scored) powered York’s attack. Robert Chaney went six innings to get the win, allowing zero earned runs, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

In Saturday’s 16-2 win, Austin Denlinger (two doubles, triple, three RBIs, two runs) and starting pitcher Brandon Haggerty (five three-hit shutout innings, six strikeouts, one walk, win) led York.

In Saturday’s 14-7 victory, Barry (two hits, homer, six RBIs, two runs scored) paced the Spartans.

York is now 4-0 in Middle Atlantic Conference action. The Spartans have scored at least seven runs in each of their wins. Messiah is 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the MAC.

York lacrosse teams roll: The nationally-ranked York College men's and women’s lacrosse teams cruised to easy victories over King’s on Saturday.

The York men won on the road, while the York women triumphed at home. Both York teams are now 2-0, while both King’s teams are 0-2. The York men won, 28-1, while the York women won, 23-3.

The York men, ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III, established program records for goals and margin of victory. The Spartans surpassed their previous program single-game goal record of 27 and margin of victory record (25), which were both established in a 27-2 victory over Southern Virginia on April 4, 2014. The Spartans also established a new single-game shot record with 71, surpassing the previous record of 66 set on April 12, 2006, against Misericordia. Brendan O'Sullivan’s five goals paced York. Will Harnick added three goals and an assist.

The York women, ranked No. 8, tied their program record with 23 goals. The 45 goals the Spartans have scored over the past two games are the most they've scored to start a season. Celly Arthur posted a career-high seven points, including a career-best five assists on the day. Kiersten Blanchard recorded a career-best four points, including three free-position goals, to go along with a career-high seven draw controls. Rachel Della matched her career-high for points (four) and goals (four). She scored four goals for the second-straight game.

Suburban grad shines in Penn State York baseball win: The Penn State York baseball team opened with a 7-6 home win on Saturday over Penn State Fayette.

York Suburban graduate Brendan Delridge had three hits and two RBIs for the winners. He also pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs, striking out five without a walk. Carter Williams pitched two one-hit shutout innings to get the win and also provided the game-winning, walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the ninth. Shane Hulbert added two hits, an RBI and run scored for York.

PSY played errorless ball and collected 10 hits.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.