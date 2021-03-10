York College baseball team continues its dominant start to 2021 season

STEVE HEISER

Two days, two games, two blowout victories.

That’s the early story of the 2021 York College baseball season.

The Spartans earned a 7-1 road victory over Lebanon Valley on Wednesday afternoon. That came one day after York opened the season with a 15-2 pounding of the Dutchmen in York.

The Spartans and the Dutchmen, both members of the Middle Atlantic Conference, are not scheduled to meet again during the regular season. After getting outscored 22-3 over the past two days, that probably is not a big disappointment to the Lebanon Valley players.

The Spartans have specialized in first-inning magic thus far. They scored nine runs in the first inning on Tuesday and three times in the first inning on Wednesday.

Jack Barry led York’s attack on Wednesday with two hits, including a homer, with four RBIs and two runs scored. He hit a three-run bomb to account for the first-inning runs.

The Spartans also got big offensive games from Luke Turner (two hits, two runs, RBI, double) and Jayden Cowen (two hits, RBI, double).

York pounded out 11 hits on the day.

Six York pitchers limited Lebanon Valley to four hits.

The game was halted after eight innings because of darkness.

York has a home doubleheader starting at noon Saturday vs. Messiah.

