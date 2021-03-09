York College comes out firing, dominates Lebanon Valley in its 2021 baseball opener

STEVE HEISER

Playing its first game in nearly a year, the York College baseball team came out sizzling on Tuesday afternoon at Jaquet Field.

The Spartans erupted for nine first-inning runs en route to a 15-2 pounding of visiting Lebanon Valley. It was an impressive debut for York as a member of the Middle Atlantic Conference.

The Spartans were members of the Capital Athletic Conference when the 2020 season was ended in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. York became official MAC members on July 1.

Leadoff man Craig Wiley led York's offense with four hits, including two doubles, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jimmy Wiegers added four RBIs on two hits, including a homer, to go with two runs scored, while Austin Denlinger chipped in three hits, including a double, with an RBI and run scored.

Jayden Cowan pounded a double and a triple for York, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dallastown grad Brandon White homered for the winners, while Brian Jakubek doubled with two RBIs.

York finished with 16 hits.

Five Spartans pitchers limited Lebanon Valley to eight hits. That included two one-hit shutout innings by South Western grad Zach Reed.

The game was halted after 7 1/2 innings because of darkness.

York is at Lebanon Valley on Wednesday.