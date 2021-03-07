Nationally-ranked York College lacrosse teams cruise to dominating opening victories

STEVE HEISER

York College’s nationally-ranked lacrosse programs opened their 2021 seasons in impressive fashion with easy wins over Wilkes on Saturday.

The men’s team won at home, 19-3, while the women’s team won on the road, 22-0.

Both York teams came into the game ranked No. 9 in preseason NCAA Division III national rankings.

The contests marked the Spartans’ first contests as members of the Middle Atlantic Conference. York joined the MAC on July 1, but hadn’t competed in any events since that date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the men’s game, York had 16 different players record a point. The Spartans posted their second-largest margin of victory in a season opener in program history.

Will Harnick established a new career high for goals with his four tallies on the day. Jarrod Marenger tied his career-highs for points (three) and assists (assists). Ethan Greene set career-highs for caused turnovers (three) and ground balls (three), while also scoring his first-career goal. Gavin Dembeck had three goals for York.

In the women’s game, York was led by Jenna Cholowinski (three goals, two assists, seven ground balls, six draw controls, four caused turnovers, all new career highs), Rachel Della (four goals), Riley Roeder (career-high three goals, assist) and Madison Marciniak (goal, two assists).

The shutout was the fourth in Spartan history and the first since York blanked Wesley 18-0 at home on March 19, 2016. The 22 goals were one short of tying the school record of 23 goals in a game, a mark the Spartans have reached four times. The 22 goals tie the largest margin of victory in school history (23-1 vs. Frostburg State on April 9, 2013).

