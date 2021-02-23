No. 9 York College men's lacrosse team has three players earn preseason All-America honors

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Three York College men's lacrosse players have earned preseason NCAA Division III All-America recognition.

The honors were handed out Monday by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association/Dynamic .

York was represented on the teams by long-stick midfielder Tyler Nation, defender Ryan Kennedy and midfielder Dylan Wolf. Nation and Kennedy were second-team selections, while Wolf was a third-team pick.

Nation played in six games in 2020 as a junior and had 18 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers. For his career, Nation has played in 49 games and collected 114 ground balls and forced 39 turnovers. He also has seven career points on three goals and four assists.

Kennedy is returning for his fifth year after having the 2020 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The senior has played in 48 games with 28 starts. Kennedy has 75 ground balls and 42 caused turnovers in his career. He also has three points on two goals and one assist as a Spartan.

Wolf got off to a great start in 2020 when he had 13 points on seven goals and six assists in York's six games. The senior has played in 48 games with 14 starts during his career. He has totaled 69 points on 35 goals and 34 assists. Wolf also has 26 ground balls in his career.

The Spartans, who open the season ranked ninth in the USILA Preseason NCAA Division III Poll, begin their 2021 season at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, when they host Wilkes University in a nonconference contest at Kinsley Field.

The 2021 campaign will be the Spartans first as members of the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth. They will play eight conference games and five games against MAC Freedom teams.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by York College.