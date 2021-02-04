York College men's lacrosse team earns top-10 preseason ranking in NCAA Division III

STAFF REPORT

The York College men's lacrosse team has earned another national ranking.

The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association released its NCAA Division III Preseason Poll on Wednesday. The Spartans open the season at No. 9. They received 241 points in the poll.

York's former Capital Athletic Conference rival, Salisbury, sits at the top of the poll, accumulating 456 points, including 19 first-place votes. Tufts is second with 429 points, including four first-place votes. RIT (402 points), Cabrini (344 points) and Williams (318 votes) round out the top five. Ursinus (304 points), Denison (283 points) and Gettysburg (276 points) sit in front of York at 6-7-8. Wesleyan (235 points) rounds out the top 10.

The Spartans finished 2020 with a 4-2 record and ranked No. 9. The two York losses came by one goal each, with the second loss coming in overtime to No. 12 Gettysburg. The Spartans earned two road wins over nationally-ranked squads, besting No. 12 Washington and Lee, 13-9, and No. 14 Lynchburg, 14-7, earlier in the spring. The 2020 season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

York, coached by Brandon Childs, is the only Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth squad in the rankings. Stevenson is on the cusp of the rankings as the first team receiving votes with 46. Stevens Tech is the other MAC team ranked. The Freedom side squad checks in at No. 9.

York is entering its first year in MAC competition. The Spartans officially joined the conference on July 1, but has yet to compete in a MAC event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spartans men's lacrosse schedule is set to be released in mid-February.