Three former York-Adams standouts among 7 picked for York College Athletic Hall of Fame

The York College Athletic Hall of Fame has seven new members.

Three of the new members are from York-Adams League high schools.

Eastern York grad April (McFarland) Bastress was recognized.

Spring Grove's Ryan Poff and Bermudian Springs' Kyle Flickinger were also honored.

Seven athletes, including three from York-Adams League high schools, have been selected for the York College Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 2020 class includes April (McFarland) Bastress, a field hockey player from Eastern York; Ryan Poff, a baseball player from Spring Grove; and Kyle Flickinger, a wrestler from Bermudian Springs.

The other 2020 inductees are Erin (Kuhn) Cangelosi (women’s soccer), Emily (Sullivan) Donatelli (women’s soccer), Evan Scheffey (men’s soccer) and Keli Ward (women’s basketball).

The honorees comprise the 30th class in the history of the Spartan Athletic Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame Ceremony is tentatively slated for early October as part of the Spartans’ Fall Fest Weekend celebrations.

Bastress: Bastress graduated in 2009 and ended her time in York second on the all-time points list (115), first in goals (53) and third in game-winning goals (13).

She played in 81 career games, with 79 career starts. Bastress was a two-time All-Capital Athletic Conference selection in addition to being the 2005 CAC Rookie of the Year.

Bastress’s best year was her last, when she recorded 38 points on 18 goals and two assists. Bastress had double digits in goals in three of her four years and had at least 19 points in every year of her career.

Flickinger: When Flickinger graduated in 2009, he held the school record for victories and boasted a 114-40 career record. He's currently third on the all-time wins list and is one five Spartans in school history to reach 100 career wins.

As a junior, he went 30-8, including winning the Metropolitan Conference individual title at 125 pounds and was also the conference’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. He was a two-time Metro champ at 125 while he was a two-time NCAA Division III national qualifier. Flickinger was a 2007 D-III All-American.

Poff: As a freshman in 2006, Poff became the first, and only, CAC baseball player to earn the league’s Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year honors in the same season.

He was a four-time All-CAC honoree and was twice named to the All-South Region squad.

For his career, Poff hit .385 with 171 runs scored, 65 doubles, 10 triples, 17 home runs and 154 RBIs. He owned a .582 slugging percentage and a .428 on-base percentage. He is the Spartans’ all-time leader in hits (266) and total bases (402). He is second in doubles, third in runs scored and fourth in RBIs. He owns the all-time CAC record in hits and total bases while he is second in doubles. Poff owns the Spartans’ single-season record for doubles while he is third in triples and fourth in hits and RBIs.

Cangelosi and Donatelli: Cangelosi and Donatelli led the Spartans to the program’s first CAC title in 2007 and followed that by advancing to the NCAA D-III Sweet 16.

The Spartans went 55-20-9 during their careers, the greatest four-year stretch in Spartan history.

Cangelosi graduated in 2008 as a three-time first-team All-CAC selection at forward. Cangelosi tallied 49 goals and dished out 31 assists for 129 points and still owns the school record for career points and career goals. She owns the single-season school record with 49 points (2006) and goals with 17 (2006).

Donatelli had 116 career points on 41 goals and 34 assists. She was a four-time first-team All-CAC selection and was the 2004 CAC Rookie of the Year. Donatelli is second in career points, second in career goals and first in career assists

Scheffey: Scheffey was a dominant defender during the most successful four-year run in Spartan men’s soccer history.

The Spartan men’s soccer squad went 78-5-9 during Scheffey’s career that spanned from 2005-08, grabbing a pair CAC Tournament titles and earning four NCAA D-III berths. The Spartans made trips to the NCAA Elite Eight in 2007 and 2008.

Scheffey was a three-time first-team All-CAC defender, earned All-Region honors three times and was a third-team All-American in 2008. He was a three-year captain who led a defense that allowed three goals during 2008 while York posted a school-record 17 shutouts. Scheffey returned to York in March of 2015 and is entering his sixth season as the head men's soccer coach.

Ward: Ward averaged 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game as the Spartans’ point guard.

She shot 47.3% from the floor, 36.5% from 3-point range and 80.2% from the free throw line. As a senior in 2008-2009, she led the Spartans to a 27-3 record and the program’s first-ever NCAA D-III appearance, when the Spartans advanced to the Sweet 16. She became York’s first women’s basketball All-American, earning first-team honors.

For her York career, Ward is seventh in scoring (1,523 points), eighth in points per game, fifth in rebounds (800), second in assists (640), second in assists per game and sixth in steals. Ward was the 2005-06 CAC Rookie of the Year and the 2008-09 CAC Player of the Year. She was also a four-time All-CAC selection.

