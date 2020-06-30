York College has seven athletes named NCAA Division III Scholar All-Americans

STAFF REPORT

York College had seven athletes honored as NCAA Division III Scholar All-Americans this week.

Four of York's women's golfers and three of the Spartans' men's lacrosse players were recognized.

The women's golf award winners were selected by the Women's Golf Coaches Association. Jordan Koller, Anna Moore, Lindsey Bonner and Natalie Robson each earned a spot on the WGCA All-American Scholars Team for 2019-20. To qualify for the honor, athletes must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.50.

The men's lacrosse accolades were handed out by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association/Warrior and New Balance. Seniors Ryan Kennedy, Nick Roman and Danny O'Connell each earned a spot on the squad. The Spartans have had 14 players selected to the national academic team in the last three years, including a school-record six after the 2019 season.

In 1989, the USILA Scholar All-America Program was established to recognize student-athletes from USILA member institutions who have distinguished themselves academically, athletically and as citizens of their communities. To be considered, a player must be a senior with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale).

Golf honorees: Koller, a sport management major who is also pursuing minors in athletic coaching and applied youth development, earned a spot on the team for the second year in a row. The sophomore boasts a 3.97 GPA. Koller has earned a 4.0 GPA in three of her four semesters. She was twice named the Capital Athletic Conference Women's Golfer of the Week, averaging a team-leading 79.44 strokes per round during the year.

Moore is a psychology major who is also pursuing minors in applied youth development and athletic coaching. The sophomore owns a York College GPA of 3.56. She averaged 82.56 strokes per round for the year.

Bonner is a junior who is a mass communications major and an international studies minor. She has posted a GPA of 3.66. Bonner averaged 86.50 strokes per round.

Robson, a freshman, is a public relations major who earned a 3.77 GPA this year. On the course, Robson finished with an average of 82.89 in nine rounds.

All four are slated to return to the York lineup in the fall when the Spartans will begin their first year in the Middle Atlantic Conference.

Lacrosse honorees: Kennedy is pursuing a secondary education/social studies degree. He boasts a 3.32 GPA. He was a four-year Spartan who saw action in 48 games, including 28 starts. Kennedy notched a career total of 75 ground balls. The defender also scored two goals and had one assist.

Roman graduated in May with a degree in criminal justice and a minor in legal studies. He finished with a 3.22 GPA. Roman was a four-year Spartan who played in 64 games. He was a two-time All-CAC selection and a was a 2019 USILA Honorable Mention All-American. Roman notched 193 ground balls and 51 caused turnovers during his York career. He also had a goal and one assist during his career.

O'Connell graduated in May with a degree in business administration and a minor in marketing. He posted a 3.41 GPA. O'Connell saw action in 61 games during his Spartan career. He was a third-team USILA All-American as a junior and was named to the Maverik Media All-American squad after the abbreviated 2020 campaign. O'Connell finished with career totals of 105 ground balls, 19 caused turnovers, two goals and three assists. As a junior, he had 39 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers, earning All-CAC honors.

The Spartan men's lacrosse program now has 19 USILA Scholar All-Americans in program history, all coming under the leadership of head coach Brandon Childs.