Story Highlights York College is leaving the Capital Athletic Conference.

In its final CAC year, 74.8% of York's student-athletics earned All-Academic honors.

York led the CAC in All-Academic honorees for the last five seasons.

York is set to join the Middle Atlantic Commonwealth Conference on July 1.

In less than two weeks, the York College athletic programs will join a new conference.

The Spartans, however, will leave the Capital Athletic Conference with an enviable academic record.

York placed 74.8% of its 449 student-athletes in CAC-sponsored sports on All-Academic squads. The 336 student-athletes who earned the honor were 73 more than second-place Christopher Newport. The Captains had 263 players recognized.

The CAC honored 1,459 total student athletes in 2019-20. Student-athletes in one or more CAC championship sports that attained a 3.20 grade-point average for the 2019-2020 academic year earned a spot on an All-Academic team. A total of 64.3% of all CAC student-athletes posted at least a 3.20 GPA this year (1,459 of 2,268).

York has recorded the highest percentage of student-athletes earning CAC All-Academic honors for the fifth straight year. The 2019-2020 rate of 74.8% is 7.3 percentage points better than last year’s total. The 336 total-student athletes honored is a jump of 58 for the Spartans. They've increased their total number of student-athletes honored in each of the last four years.

The Spartans have led the CAC in total number of student-athlete honorees 11 times in the last 14 years. In addition to leading the CAC in total percentage of student-athletes recognized for the last five years, York has never finished below third in the history of the league academic awards.

For the year, the Spartans' student-athletes finished with a GPA of 3.47 for 482 student-athletes (a number that includes wrestling, which isn’t a CAC-sponsored sport). York had 44 student-athletes with an academic year GPA of 4.0. York had 55.1% of its student-athletes earn a GPA of 3.50 or higher. All 21 varsity programs completed the year with a GPA of 3.13 or better, while the Spartans raised their overall department GPA by 0.17 points as compared to last year’s 3.30 departmental GPA.

Athletically, the Spartans captured championships in men’s cross country and men’s basketball in their final CAC season. The Spartans also made championship game appearances in women’s soccer and women’s basketball. The spring CAC season was canceled on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Spartans' spring sports programs didn’t get the opportunity to compete for CAC titles.

The Spartans are set to head to the Middle Atlantic Conferences to play in the Commonwealth Conference starting on July 1. The Spartans will join Albright, Alvernia, Eastern, Hood, Lebanon Valley, Messiah, Stevenson and Widener in the MAC.

