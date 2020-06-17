York College's Regan Cook is an NCAA Division III Academic All-American. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

Regan Cook has joined some elite company at York College.

The senior women's lacrosse midfielder was named an NCAA Division III Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Wednesday. Cook earned second-team honors in the At-Large Division.

Cook is the 13th Spartan to earn national Academic All-America honors. Those 13 Spartans have combined for 17 individual awards. She is the first Spartan to earn the award since 2018 when volleyball outside hitter Eryn Brady earned third-team honors.

Cook, who graduated from Avon Grove High School in Chester County, is the first York women's lacrosse player to earn the recognition.

Cook graduated this May with a degree in sport management and a minor in public relations. She earned Summa Cum Laude honors, completing her York College academic career with a 3.97 grade-point average. Cook was an eight-time member of York's Dean's List.

Regan Cook (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE ATHLETICS)

Cook was a three-time first-team All-Capital Athletic Conference selection, a 2019 second-team Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Association All-American and a three-time IWLCA All-Region pick. Cook was named to the Inside Lacrosse Division III Media All-America First Team for the 2020 season, which was shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was off to a strong start to her senior year, notching 24 points on 20 goals and four assists in five games for the Spartans.

Cook ended her career ranked fifth in goals and sixth in points in school history. She tallied 169 points on 140 goals and 29 assists.

"Our staff is so incredibly proud of Regan for her achievements over the past four years," York women's lacrosse head coach Jen Muston said in a news release. "She has displayed a remarkable ability to balance academics and athletics and perform at the top level in both areas."

