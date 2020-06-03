Sam Wiedorfer (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

Two York College athletes with perfect grade-point averages have each captured one of the most prestigious awards that the school has to offer.

The college athletic department recently announced their 2019-20 William DeMeester Academic Awards after final grades were posted for the spring semester.

The DeMeester Awards recognize the male and female four-year senior student-athletes who have the highest cumulative GPA. The DeMeester team awards recognize the teams with the highest GPA for the 2019-20 academic year.

The overall athletic department GPA was 3.47 for the 482 student-athlete department. York had 44 student-athletes with an academic year GPA of 4.0 while 55.1% of student athletes had a GPA of 3.5 or above and 85.2% of all Spartans had a yearly GPA above a 3.0.

All 21 varsity programs finished with a GPA of 3.13 or better. The Spartans also bettered their department GPA by 0.17 points as compared to last year’s 3.30 department GPA.

The top individual student-athlete award winners were seniors Sam Wiedorfer on the men’s side and Hayley McCormick on the women's side. Both Wiedorfer and McCormick earned perfect 4.0 GPAs for their Spartan careers as sport management majors. Wiedorfer was a standout sprinter on the men’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams. McCormick was a stellar attack for the nationally ranked women’s lacrosse program.

The men’s tennis squad captured the men’s team title with an overall GPA of 3.50. Baseball (3.48) finished second, followed by golf (3.47), cross country (3.46) and soccer (3.44).

The Spartan volleyball team took home the top academic honors on the women’s side at 3.71. Basketball came in a close second at 3.68 followed by tennis (3.65), lacrosse (3.65) and field hockey (3.57).

