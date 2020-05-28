York College women's lacrosse player Regan Cook, right, has accumulated a number of honors during her career with the Spartans. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

Regan Cook has added another honor to her already bulging athletic trophy case.

The York College senior lacrosse midfielder has earned a spot on the Academic All-District IV squad, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Cook, a sport management major and a public relations minor, boasts a 3.97 grade-point average to earn a spot on the 10-player District IV academic squad.

The annual award was formatted differently for the 2020 spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of limiting the qualifying statistics to just the 2020 season, CoSIDA opened up the award to include career statistics since most teams got less than a quarter of the way through the regular season before the spring campaign was shut down on March 13.

Cook is a three-time first-team All-Capital Athletic Conference selection during her four-year Spartan career. She played in 63 games with 56 starts for York, scoring 169 points on 140 goals and 29 assists. She was a 2019 second-team All-American and has been an All-Region selection in each of her first three years. She earned Inside Lacrosse Division III Media All-America honors as a first-team selection for the shortened 2020 season.

Cook is sixth in York history in career points and fifth in career goals.

Cook is heading to Temple University for graduate school. She was one of seven Spartan seniors who helped York to a combined record of 52-16 during their careers, including the school's first CAC women's lacrosse championship in the spring of 2019. York advanced to the NCAA Division III Elite Eight in each of the last three years before the 2020 season was halted by COVID-19.

Information for this story was supplied by York College.