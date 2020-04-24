Regan Cook (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE ATHLETICS)

The 2020 women's lacrosse season may have been cut short, but York College's Regan Cook apparently made quite an impression in her short time on the field.

Friday, the Spartans' senior was named to the Inside Lacrosse Women's NCAA Division III Media All-America First Team.

The season was cut short in mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two other York College players — Meghan Fox and Riley DiFiore — were named to the third team. York senior Devin Hursey was an honorable-mention selection.

When the season ended, Cook had already accumulated 24 points on 20 goals and four assists in her five games. Cook finished her career as a three-time first-team All-Capital Athletic Conference selection. Cook played in 63 games with 56 starts at York. She scored 169 points on 140 goals and 29 assists. She was a 2019 second-team All-American and has been an all-region selection in each of her first three years. At York, she is ranked sixth in career points and fifth in career goals.

Fox, a senior, had 19 points on 15 goals and four assists in five games. Fox was a three-time first-team All-CAC selection, a two-time first-team Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association All-American and a three-time IWLCA all-region selection. Fox played in 67 games with 65 starts, scoring 229 points on 180 goals and 49 assists. At York, she is second all-time in points, second in goals and first in career game-winning goals (15).

DiFiore, a sophomore goalkeeper, was 4-1 with a 6.71 goals-against average and a 64.8% save percentage.

Hursey was a four-year starter who has played in 68 career games. She tallied 170 points on 78 goals and 92 assists. Hursey owns the school record for career assists while she is fifth in career points. She was a two-time first-team All-CAC selection, a two-time IWLCA all-region pick and also a two-time IWLCA All-American.

The Spartans finished 4-1. They were ranked No. 8 in NCAA D-III when the season ended.

