Above is the new floor design for York College's Wolf Gymnasium. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

The York College athletic department has announced the winning court design for the floor at Charles Wolf Gymnasium.

Paul Saikia, the school's assistant dean for athletics and recreation, announced the design winner, called "The Dream."

The design drew 420 first-place votes and earned 5,133 total points to beat out the second-place finisher, the Pearl. The floor design contest drew more than 1,800 total votes.

The change in the floor design was initiated by the Spartans' move to the Middle Atlantic Conference on July 1 and the men's 3-point line changing for the 2020-21 season.

In addition to hosting York College events, Wolf Gym also annually hosts the York-Adams League basketball championship games.

The design features black out-of-bounds lines for basketball and black volleyball lines. The basketball lanes are kelly green with the MAC logo in the key. Center court features the stylized "Y" logo surrounded by a black circle that is inscribed with York College of Pennsylvania. The new men's 3-point line is green while the women's line sits inside the men's line and is white. Inside the men's 3-point arc, the floor will be a darker shade of wood. The Spartans word mark is inlaid on both basketball baselines.

"We had a great response and it was interesting to see what design resonated with our fans," Saikia said in a news release. "We are looking forward to having the new floor design in place. I think it's going to present really well as we move into the MAC."

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by York College.