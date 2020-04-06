Danny O'Connell (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE ATHLETICS)

The 2020 college lacrosse regular season was about 35% complete when the conroavirus pandemic put a halt to NCAA spring activities.

That decision ended a campaign of great expectations for the York College men's lacrosse team, which was ranked No. 11 in NCAA Division III by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association when the outbreak ended the season.

The Spartans finished at 4-2, with both losses coming by one goal to a pair of ranked teams.

The premature conclusion of the season, however, didn't prevent Maverick Lacrosse from honoring the nation's top D-III men's players. The organization unveiled its 2020 media All-America list recently and five Spartans were among those earning recognition.

Senior short-stick midfielder Danny O'Connell was a second-team selection. Junior long-stick midfielder Tyler Nation was York's lone third-team performer. Junior Dylan Wolf, senior Gunnar Reynolds and senior Ryan Kennedy each earned a berth on the honorable-mention list for York.

Danny O'Connell (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

O'Connell scooped up 17 ground balls and causing two turnovers from his defensive midfield position. O'Connell was a third-team USILA selection last spring. He finished his career with 61 games played, including five points on two goals and three assists. He also had 105 ground balls and 19 caused turnovers.

Nation was was leading the team with 11 caused turnovers. He also had 18 ground balls and one assist. For his career, Nation has played in 49 games and collected 114 ground balls and caused 39 turnovers. He also has seven points on three goals and four assists.

Wolf ended his year with 13 points on seven goals and six assists. He also scooped up five ground balls. Wolf now has played in 48 career games as he has 69 points on 35 goals and 34 assists.

Reynolds had 12 points on seven goals and five assists. He also had six ground balls and a caused turnover. For his Spartan career, Reynolds played in 58 games with 27 starts. He has 63 points on 48 goals and 15 assists with 32 ground balls.

Kennedy ended the season second on the team in caused turnovers with nine. He had also scooped up 16 ground balls. He finished his career with 48 games played and 28 starts. Kennedy has 75 ground balls, 42 caused turnovers, while he also has three points on two goals and one assist.

The teams will be the only All-America squads selected during 2020 season. The USILA will not be selecting their All-America teams this year. The Capital Athletic Conference will also not be selecting any all-conference teams this year.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.