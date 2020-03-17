Story Highlights Central York High grad Jared Wagner has earned regional basketball honors.

He's a first-team All-Mid-Atlantic pick by the NABC and d3hoops.com.

Wagner averaged 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Buy Photo Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner, left, enjoyed a standout senior season for York College. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York College basketball season is over and the coronavirus outbreak has put the Spartans' spring athletic programs on hiatus.

However, that hasn't stopped one of the school's standouts from piling up some more honors.

Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner has picked up a pair of postseason regional accolades, as announced by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and d3hoops.com. Wagner has earned first-team All-Mid-Atlantic recognition from both organizations.

Wagner, a senior guard, had one of the best individual seasons in Spartan history. He averaged 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game. He shot 50.3% from the floor, 35.3% from 3-point range and 73.5% from the foul line. He started all 29 games for the Spartans, who finished 23-6. York earned its second Capital Athletic Conference Tournament championship in the last three years and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament for the third consecutive year. Wagner led York by averaging of 32 minutes per game.

Nationally in NCAA Division III, Wagner is seventh in assists per game, second in total assists (202), tied for third in total steals (81), eighth in steals per game, 14th in free throws made (158) and eighth in free throw attempts (215).

Wagner, who was the CAC Player of the Year, led the conference in points per game, assists per game, steals per game and free throws made per game. He was also ninth in rebounding, sixth in field goal percentage and second in free throws attempted per game.

Wagner is now eligible for All-America honors from both organizations. The NABC All-America honorees will be announced Wednesday.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.