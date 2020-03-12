York College Spartans logo (Photo: FILE)

The York College baseball and softball teams played their final games on Thursday before a school-imposed hiatus of athletic events.

The softball team managed a split at Lebanon Valley in Annville, Lebanon County, winning the first game, 2-1, before suffering a 4-3 eight-inning loss in the second game.

The baseball team didn't make out as well, dropping a 14-1 decision at Radolph-Macon in Ashland, Virginia.

The Spartans' baseball team will enter the hiatus at 5-5 overall. The York softball team now stands at 9-3.

Thursday, York College announced that it has suspended all intercollegiate athletics activity (competition, travel and practice) from Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 29. The college will monitor the situation over the next two weeks to determine if further action is warranted.

OTHER YORK

COLLEGE EVENT

Women's lacrosse team rolls on Wednesday: The York College women's lacrosse team picked up its third straight win with a 20-4 victory over Lebanon Valley in Annville, Lebanon County, on Wednesday.

York, ranked No. 8 in NCAA Division III, improved to 4-1. Lebanon Valley fell to 0-3.

York was led by Kiersten Blanchard (three goals), Teresa Matthias (three goals), Baleigh Bradley (four assists), Rachel Della (four assists), Hayley McCormick (two goals, assist), Regan Cook (two goals, assist) and Riley DiFiore (four saves).

