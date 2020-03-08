Buy Photo Jimmy Wiegers of York College sprints home on a double by teammate Brandon White as the Spartans host Elmira for an opening day double header, Sunday, March 8, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York College baseball team got its 2020 home season off to a banner start on Sunday afternoon at Jaquet Field.

The Spartans earned 12-5 and 14-5 victories over Elmira to improve to 5-4 overall. Elimira fell to 2-12. Both games were seven-inning contests.

In the 12-5 victory, York's 15-hit attack was led by Austin Denlinger (three hits, two RBIs, double, run, walk), Jack Barry (two hits, two RBIs, walk, run), Luke Turner (two hits, two RBIs, run), Davaughn Reid (two hits, two runs, double, RBI), Rob Acierno (double, two RBIs, two runs), Bailey Doan (double, two RBIs, walk), Red Lion High School graduate Brandon White (double, walk, two runs, RBI) and Jimmy Wiegers (two hits, three runs).

Josh Mann got the win, going five innings and allowing one earned run.

In the 14-5 win, York was paced by Denlinger (triple, four RBIs), Wiegers (two hits, double, run), Doan (two RBIs, two runs, single, walk), Reid (two RBIs, two runs, single), Sal D'Onofrio (two RBIs, single), Acierno (double, two walks, two runs, RBI), Turner (double, two walks, four runs, RBI) and Barry (two walks, two runs).

Buy Photo AJ Vincenzi delivers for York College as the Spartans host Elmira game two of an opening day double header, Sunday, March 8, 2020.

AJ Vincenzi got the win, allowing three runs over 4 1/3 innings.

York has won three straight after ending its trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with a 10-5 win over Moravian on Friday.

In that game, York was led by Doan (three hits, run, four RBIs, double, homer), White (three hits, run, three RBIs, homer), Reid (double, run, two RBIs) and Turner (three hits, two runs, RBI).

OTHER YORK

COLLEGE EVENTS

Junior sets records in York College men's lacrosse win: Junior attack Brendan O'Sullivan re-wrote the Spartan record books with his 11-point day, helping No. 9 York to an 18-5 victory over Lycoming at home on Sunday.

O'Sullivan finished with eight goals and three assists. He set single-game program records for points and goals. His assist total was a career high.

Jacob Wilhelm (three goals) and J.T. Kidd (17 for 25 in face-offs, eight ground balls) also excelled for the Spartans.

York is 4-2. Lycoming fell to 2-3.

Spartans triumph in women's lacrosse: The No. 8 York College women's lacrosse team tallied seven unanswered goals to end the second half in a runaway 13-5 victory over No. 19 William Smith in front of the home crowd Saturday.

York is 3-1. William Smith fell to 2-2.

Meghan Fox (five goals, assist), Regan Cook (four goals), Baleigh Bradley (four assists) and Riley Difiore (eight saves) led York.

Bradley tied her career-high with four assists.

York softball team on winning streak: The York College softball team ended a strong opening week in Florida on a four-game win streak, capped off by a doubleheader sweep of Berea, 8-2, and Johnson & Wales, 8-0, Friday evening.

York is now 8-2 overall.

In the win over Berea, York was led by Shyla Pastore (three hits, double, four RBIs, two runs), Taylor Coon (two hits, triple, walk, three runs), Natalie Decena (RBI, single, walk, three runs) and winning pitcher Samantha Kiser (4 2/3 innings, two earned runs allowed).

In the win over Johnson & Wales, Taylor Lindsay pitched six one-hit, shutout innings to get the win. She struck out four. York's offensive leaders were Alyssa Harhigh (three hits, triple, two RBIs, two runs) and Hannah Vogt (two hits, three RBIs, run).

