York College's Darin Gordon, right, looks to get the ball past Mary Washington's Greg Rowson during men's Capital Athletic Conference semifinal action in Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. York College would win the game 74-60.

Both York College basketball teams will hope to bid a fond farewell to the Capital Athletic Conference on Saturday by winning championships.

Both York teams earned CAC semifinal wins over Mary Washington on Wednesday to advance to the conference finals.

The Spartans men's team won at home, 74-60, while the York women traveled to Fredericksburg, Virginia, and returned home with a 64-51 victory.

This is York's last season in the CAC. They will join the Middle Atlantic Conference next season.

Gordon, Wagner excel for men: In the men's game, York pulled away from a 30-30 halftime tie with a 44-30 second-half surge.

Four players scored in double digits for York: Spring Grove High School graduate Darin Gordon (15), David Guiliani (15), Joe Polczynski (12) and Central York grad Jared Wagner (11).

Wagner also had eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Giuliani added seven rebounds, while Polczynski collected six rebounds.

In Saturday's title game, the York men will travel to Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, for a 2 p.m. tip-off. The two teams split during the regular season, with each team winning on its home floor. The two teams also shared the CAC regular-season title at 9-1. CNU got the top seed in the CAC playoffs, and home-court advantage, by winning a coin flip over York.

In addition, both CNU and York will enter the title game at 21-5. CNU won its semifinal on Wednesday over St. Mary's, 100-63.

Saturday's winner will earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The loser will have to hope for an at-large berth.

It will also mark the third straight year that York and CNU have faced off for the conference crown. CNU won the title in 2019, while York won in 2018.

Mary Washington finished at 16-11.

Day leads York women: The York women, meanwhile, got a big effort from York Suburban grad Molly Day in their win over Mary Washington.

Day finished with 19 points and five rebounds. New Oxford grad Haley Luckabaugh added 13 points for York, while Kayla Ferris had 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

York improved to 17-10, while Mary Washington fell to 17-8.

The Spartans will move to Saturday's title contest at CNU, which won its semifinal game over Salisbury on Wednesday, 76-63.

CNU won the regular-season CAC crown with a 10-0 mark and is 22-4 overall. CNU swept York in the regular-season.

The York women will look for its first conference crown since 2014, when it beat CNU.

York rally falls just short in women's lacrosse loss: The York College women's lacrosse team stormed back from a 7-1 hole to force overtime, but couldn't complete the comeback on Wednesday in a 10-9 double-overtime loss to visiting Franklin & Marshall.

York fell to 1-1, while F&M improved to 2-0.

It was a meeting of two teams ranked in the top 10 in the nation in NCAA Division III. York came in ranked No. 7, while F&M entered ranked No. 6.

Chloe MacDonald had three goals for York. Meghan Fox (two goals), Devin Hursey (goal, assist), Madison Marciniak (two assists) and Riley DiFiore (16 saves) also excelled for York.

