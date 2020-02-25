CLOSE Although he inches closer to another program record every time he steps on the court, York College senior guard Jared Wagner's focus is on winning. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Jared Wagner is the Capital Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year.

The Central York High School graduate is a senior standout for York College.

Wagner is averaging 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

Buy Photo York College's Jared Wagner, left, advances the ball down the court while St. Mary's Reggie Rouse defends during men's basketball action in Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner has added one more piece of hardware to his growing trophy case.

The York College senior has been named the Capital Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year.

The award hardly comes as a surprise. Wagner is enjoying one of the great seasons in Spartans history.

Wagner led York to a share of its third straight CAC regular-season championship, helping the Spartans reach 20 wins for the third year in a row.

Wagner is averaging 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.9 steals per game. He is shooting 53% from the floor, 37.5% from 3-point range and 73.4% from the foul line. He is averaging a team-high 32 minutes per game.

"It is a true culmination of four years of very hard work leading to incredible skill and role development," York head coach Matt Hunter said in a news release. "His level of competitiveness has elevated all of his teammates. He is our leader and one of the best to ever wear a Spartan uniform."

He leads the conference in points per game, assists per game, steals per game and free throws made per game. Wagner is third in minutes played per game, second in field goal percentage, fifth in free throw percentage, ninth in rebounds per game and 11th in 3-point field goal percentage.

Wagner is the fifth Spartan to earn the honor and the second straight after Jason Bady earned the award last year. Wagner joins Bady, Paul Kouvaris (2011-12), Nick Brady (2009-10) and Chad McGowan (2006-07 and 2007-08) as the Spartans who have earned the honor.

Wagner will leave York with his name all over the program record book. He became the 26th Spartan to reach 1,000 points earlier this year and now sits 10th all-time with 1,436 points. Wagner is the program's all-time leader in steals (279) and is second in free throws made (444), assists (528) and games played (111). He is fourth in minutes played (3,258), fifth in games started (94), 10th in blocked shots (59) and 13th in total rebounds (534).

Giuliani also honored: Wagner was joined on the All-CAC First Team by teammate David Giuliani.

Giuliani joined the Spartan program as a transfer from Merrimack last December. He saw action in 16 games last year but established himself as a starter in the offseason. He is second on the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game and is York's top rebounder at 7.8 rebounds per game. He is leading the CAC in field goal percentage (56.8%). He is sixth in the CAC in scoring and third in rebounding.

The Spartans will open the CAC Tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday when they host Mary Washington for a semifinal contest.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was supplied by York College.