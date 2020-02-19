Buy Photo York College's Jared Wagner, left, works to get past St. Mary's Reggie Rouse during men's basketball action in Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York College men's basketball team sewed up a Capital Athletic Conference regular-season co-championship on Wednesday night.

The Spartans earned a 68-62 victory over visiting St. Mary's (Maryland) to finish tied for first in the conference with Christopher Newport at 9-1. York improved to 20-5 overall. The Spartans will have a bye in the first round of the upcoming CAC playoffs.

St. Mary's fell to 8-17 and 3-7.

Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner led York with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. David Guiliani added 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

OTHER YORK

COLLEGE EVENTS

Spartans go over century mark in women's hoops: The York College women's basketball team had been scuffling of late, losing two straight and three of its past four.

Those struggles came to an end on Wednesday night when the Spartans rolled to a 103-67 CAC win at St. Mary's (Maryland).

The Spartans did trail after one quarter, 20-17, but erupted for 86 points over the final three quarters to cruise to the win. It was the highest-scoring game of the season for the York women.

York improved to 15-10 overall and finished 6-4 in the CAC regular season. St. Mary's fell to 3-21 and 0-10. The Spartans finished in third place in the regular-season CAC standings, while St. Mary's finished sixth.

York will now play host to St. Mary's in a CAC playoff opener on Saturday.

Kayla Ferris (22 points, 13 rebounds, six assists) and York Suburban grad Molly Day (21 points, six rebounds) paced the York attack. The Spartans also got big efforts from Gettysburg grad Alana Bortner (16 points, six rebounds), Meghan Leininger (14 points), New Oxford grad Haley Luckabaugh (11 points) and Savannah Wilson (10 points).

Spartans roll in women's lacrosse opener: The York College women's lacrosse team opened its season in impressive fashion on Wednesday with a 13-6 nonconference pounding of Washington in Chestertown, Maryland.

York entered the game ranked No. 6 nationally in an NCAA Division III preseason poll by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Regan Cook powered the Spartans with six goals and an assist. Madison Marciniak (three goals, assist), Meghan Fox (two goals, two assists), Devin Hursey (three assists) and Jordan Conley (two goals) also had multiple-point games for York. Riley DiFiore had 15 saves to get the win in goal.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.