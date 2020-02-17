Vicki Sterner (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

York College head women's head soccer coach Vicki Sterner has announced her plans to retire from coaching effective at the end of the spring semester.

Sterner, who just completed her 24th year at the helm of the program in November, is the only coach in the history of the women's soccer program at York.

"I felt it was time to step away from the program and retire," Sterner said in a news release. "I really enjoyed this last season. It was a fantastic group of players and I feel like the program is heading in a good direction."

Sterner led the Spartans to the Capital Athletic Conference championship match for the seventh time before they fell to Mary Washington in November of 2019. During her tenure at York, Sterner captured three CAC championships (2007, 2013 and 2015) and was named the CAC Coach of the Year in 2001, 2003 and 2007.

"We are thankful to Vicki for her incredible devotion over the past 24 years," said Paul Saikia, York's assistant dean for athletics and recreation. "She has represented York College with integrity and pride, as have her teams."

Sterner ends her career with an overall record of 239-185-36, good for a winning percentage of 55.9% overall. She owned a CAC record of 103-68-10 (59.7). She went 20-17-7 all-time in the CAC tournament.

Sterner's best year came in 2007 when the Spartans captured their first-ever CAC championship and made their first NCAA Tournament appearance. Sterner guided the Spartans to a school-record 15 victories and they advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Sterner has recruited and coached six all-regional players, five CAC Rookie-of-the-Year players and 44 players who have earned 33 first-team All-CAC honors and 37 second-team All-CAC accolades.

The school said the national search to find Sterner's replacement will begin shortly.

York is coming off a 9-13 season in 2019, including a 4-6 mark in the CAC.