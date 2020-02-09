Story Highlights York College earned a double-OT win over Christopher Newport in men's basketball.

Central York High grad Jared Wagner scored a career-high 38 points for York.

The Spartans (18-5 overall) are now tied for first place in the CAC at 7-1.

Buy Photo York College's Jared Wagner, seen here in a file photo, scored a career-high 38 points on Saturday in a double-overtime win over Christopher Newport. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

It was a Senior Day that Jared Wagner won't soon forget.

The Central York High School graduate enjoyed a career day, adding another stellar chapter to his storybook senior season for York College.

Wagner poured in a career-high 38 points during Saturday's thrilling 101-97 double-overtime triumph over Christopher Newport in a showdown of Capital Athletic Conference leaders at Wolf Gym inside the Grumbacher Center.

The Spartans are now tied with the Captains atop the CAC at 7-1. Both teams are now 18-5 overall.

York extended its win streak to a season-high eight games, while the Captains saw their own win streak snapped at 11.

Before the game, York celebrated its four seniors, including Wagner, who have now combined to win 81 games.

Wagner also collected six rebounds in the game and finished 19 for 25 from the foul line. For the season, Wagner is averaging 18.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. He's shooting nearly 54% from the field.

Freshman Logan Collins, a Littlestown grad, added 18 points and four rebounds in a career-high 44 minutes. David Giuliani (15 points, career-high 13 rebounds, three assists) and Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon (14 points, three rebounds) also excelled for York.

York set a school record with their 40 made free throws and their 54 attempts. Wagner's 19 made foul shots and 25 attempts were also school records.

Wagner now sits 12th on the all-time York scoring list. He passed former teammate Matt Scamuffo (1,386 points). Wagner now has 1,392 points.

Before the game, seniors Wagner, Gordon, Joe Polczynski and Zach Novick were honored for their contributions to the Spartan program.

York women fall to CNU: The York women's basketball team didn't have as much luck vs. CNU, dropping a 68-49 loss at Wolf Gym on Saturday.

York is now 14-9 overall and 5-3 in the CAC. First-place CNU improved to 18-4 and 7-0.

Savannah Wilson (nine points), Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum (career-high 16 rebounds) and Kayla Ferris (eight points, four rebounds, four steals) led York.

No. 7 York men's lacrosse team opens with win: The No. 7 York College men's lacrosse team opened its 2020 campaign with a 13-9 win over No. 12 Washington & Lee on Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Virginia, in a battle of projected NCAA Division III powers.

The retooled Spartans won thanks to a strong fourth quarter when they outscored the Generals 4-0.

Dylan Wolf (three goals, three assists), Gunnar Reynolds (two goals, two assists), Chandler Schmidt (three goals), Eric Ranck (two goals, assist) and Jack Michael (11 saves) paced York.

Penn State York men win ninth straight: The first-place Penn State York men's basketball team won its ninth straight game on Saturday, beating visiting Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 72-64.

PSY improved to 16-5 overall and 13-2 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. Wilkes-Barre fell to 15-5 and 10-5. The local Lions now have a three-game lead in the loss column in the PSUAC East over both Penn State Wilkes-Barre and Penn State Schuylkill.

New Oxford grad Deriq Brown led PSY with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Johnathon Gillespie also had 16 points for the winners. Northeastern grad Michael Coleman collected 14 points and five rebounds, while Susquehannock grad Richard Grant had 11 points and six rebounds.

PSY women also win: The PSY women also picked up a win vs. visiting Penn State Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, 61-41.

The PSY women improved to 9-10 overall and 8-6 in the PSUAC. Wilkes-Barre fell to 11-7 and 7-7.

The PSY women were led Saturday by Red Lion grad Sky Warner (15 points, nine rebounds), Nicole Sharpe (14 points, seven rebounds), Natalie Berry (12 points, eight assists, five rebounds) and Spring Grove grad Ashton Ball (12 points, three rebounds).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.