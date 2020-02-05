PHOTOS: Salisbury at York College women's basketball
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Haley Luckabaugh of York College goes up over the back of Salisbury's Lauren Fortescue for two points, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Haley Luckabaugh of York College goes up over the back of Salisbury's Lauren Fortescue for two points, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salisbury's Amber Onyekwere stips the ball away from Savannah Wilson of York College, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury's Amber Onyekwere stips the ball away from Savannah Wilson of York College, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York College's Bradi Zumbrum goes up and over Salisbury defenders for a rebound, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
York College's Bradi Zumbrum goes up and over Salisbury defenders for a rebound, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salisbury's Courtney Brigham, left, and Dalina Julien battle with Molly Day of York College for a reboundl, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury's Courtney Brigham, left, and Dalina Julien battle with Molly Day of York College for a reboundl, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    A career night from a former York-Adams League standout helped the York College women's basketball team storm back for a Capital Athletic Conference victory on Wednesday night.

    The Spartans trailed 42-36 entering the fourth quarter at home against Salisbury before using a 24-11 closing surge to capture a 60-53 triumph.

    Delone Catholic High School graduate Bradi Zumbrum powered the Spartans with 14 points and 13 rebounds. It was the first career double-double for the 6-foot freshman. The point total and the rebound total were both career highs. She finished 6 for 7 from the field. Eight of her points came during the fourth-quarter rally.

    Zumbrum was a 1,000-point career scorer and an all-state performer at Delone, helping the Squirettes win a PIAA Class 3-A state title a season ago.

    Another former York-Adams product, New Oxford grad Haley Luckabaugh, added 12 points for York, which improved to 14-8 overall and 5-2 in the CAC. Salisbury fell to 9-13 and 2-5.

    York men also win: The York men also triumphed on Wednesday with an 85-78 CAC win at Salisbury.

    York improved to 17-5 overall and 6-1 in the CAC. The Spartans have won seven straight. Salisbury fell to 9-13 and 3-4.

    Central York grad Jared Wagner paced the Spartans with 17 points and seven assists. Joe Polczynski added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Littlestown grad Logan Collins (14 points, four rebounds, 4 for 4 from the field) and Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon (13 points, three rebounds) also excelled for York.

    Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE