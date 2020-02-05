Buy Photo York College's Bradi Zumbrum goes up and over Salisbury defenders for a rebound, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A career night from a former York-Adams League standout helped the York College women's basketball team storm back for a Capital Athletic Conference victory on Wednesday night.

The Spartans trailed 42-36 entering the fourth quarter at home against Salisbury before using a 24-11 closing surge to capture a 60-53 triumph.

Delone Catholic High School graduate Bradi Zumbrum powered the Spartans with 14 points and 13 rebounds. It was the first career double-double for the 6-foot freshman. The point total and the rebound total were both career highs. She finished 6 for 7 from the field. Eight of her points came during the fourth-quarter rally.

Zumbrum was a 1,000-point career scorer and an all-state performer at Delone, helping the Squirettes win a PIAA Class 3-A state title a season ago.

Another former York-Adams product, New Oxford grad Haley Luckabaugh, added 12 points for York, which improved to 14-8 overall and 5-2 in the CAC. Salisbury fell to 9-13 and 2-5.

York men also win: The York men also triumphed on Wednesday with an 85-78 CAC win at Salisbury.

York improved to 17-5 overall and 6-1 in the CAC. The Spartans have won seven straight. Salisbury fell to 9-13 and 3-4.

Central York grad Jared Wagner paced the Spartans with 17 points and seven assists. Joe Polczynski added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Littlestown grad Logan Collins (14 points, four rebounds, 4 for 4 from the field) and Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon (13 points, three rebounds) also excelled for York.

