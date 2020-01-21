York College logo (Photo: FILE)

Sixteen York College players dented the scoring column on Tuesday night during an 81-49 men's college basketball victory over visiting Wilson.

No one for York College played more than 23 minutes in the game.

Colin Rimel led York with 12 points, while Joe Polczynski added 11.

The Spartans improved to 13-5 overall. Wilson fell to 7-11.

