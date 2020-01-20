CLOSE

Buy Photo York College's Molly Day, seen here in a file photo driving to the basket, is the Capital Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A pair of former York-Adams League standouts who are now excelling for York College have swept the weekly basketball awards from the Capital Athletic Conference.

York Suburban High School graduate Molly Day has been named the CAC Women's Basketball Player of the Week, while Central York grad Jared Wagner won the same award on the men's side. It's the fourth time this season that Wagner has earned the honor.

The awards were announced by the league office on Monday.

Day led the Spartans to a pair of CAC wins, including an upset win at Southern Virginia on Saturday.

The 5-foot, 10-inch junior forward began the week with 10 points, a rebound and a steal in 21 minutes in a 27-point win over St. Mary's on Wednesday. Day was 5 for 7 from the floor.

She followed that with 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in the 63-57 win over the Knights. York handed Southern Virginia its first home loss of the year. Day was 6 for 8 from the floor in 26 minutes.

For the week, Day averaged 12 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 assists per game in 23.5 minutes of play. She shot 73.3% from the floor.

For the season, she's averaging 11.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for York, which is 11-7 overall and 2-1 in the CAC. The Spartans have won five of their last six games.

Buy Photo York College's Jared Wagner, seen here driving to the basket in a file photo, is the Capital Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Wagner excels: Wagner, a 6-1 senior guard, led the York men (12-5, 2-1) to a pair of come-from-behind CAC road wins.

He began the week with 18 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a blocked shot in the 77-74 win at St. Mary’s. Wagner was 6 for 10 from the floor. Wagner scored 12 of his points in the second half, playing all 20 minutes, helping the Spartans erase a 13-point second half deficit.

Wagner followed that with 13 points, nine assists, four rebounds and five steals in the Spartans 75-68 win at Southern Virginia. Wagner was 3 for 6 from the floor. He had 11 points, six assists, two steals and three rebounds in the second 20 minutes. The Spartans overcame a nine-point deficit midway through the second half.

For the week, Wagner averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game. He was 9 for 16 from the floor.

For the season, he's averaging 17.7 points, 7.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game. He leads York in scoring, assists and steals and is second on the team in rebounds.

Halem recognized for swimming: York junior Jake Halem was named the CAC Men's Swimmer of the Week after leading the Spartans to a 2-0 week with a pair of nonconference wins.

Halem began the week with two wins in the Spartans' victory at Washington (Maryland) on Friday in Chestertown. Halem won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 1.62 seconds. He also picked up a victory in the 100 freestyle in 48.55 seconds.

Halem earned his third win of the week in a victory over Elizabethtown, winning the 100 free in :48.30. Halem now has nine individual wins for the Spartans, which is tied for tops on the squad. It's the third CAC Swimmer of the Week award for Halem this season.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.