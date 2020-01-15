Logan Collins (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

The York College men's basketball team stormed back from a seven-point hole with just more than three minutes left in the game to earn a 77-74 road victory over St. Mary's (Md.) on Wednesday night.

Littlestown High School graduate Logan Collins scored the last seven points of the game for York and the freshman finished with 16 for the game. Central York grad Jared Wagner added 18 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals for York. David Giuliani led all York scorers with 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Spartans improved to 11-5 overall and 1-1 in the Capital Athletic Conference. St. Mary's fell to 5-12 and 0-2.

Wagner up for national award: Before the game, Wagner was named to the 2020 Bevo Francis Award Top 100 Watch List. The Clarence "Bevo" Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within small college basketball.

On Feb. 15, the list will be reduced to the top 50 players. One month later on March 15, the top 25 players will be announced. On April 4, the finalists of this year's award will be announced, followed by the Bevo Francis Award winner being crowned on April 6.

Wagner, a senior, joins former teammates Dalton Myers (2018) and Blayde Reich (2018) as Spartans who have appeared on the Bevo Francis Top 100 watch list.

For the season, Wagner is averaging 18 points, 7.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

York women also win: Sammie Matteo came off the bench to collect 17 points, five rebounds and four assists to power the York College women's basketball team to an 80-53 victory over visiting St. Mary's on Wednesday.

New Oxford High School graduate Haley Luckabaugh added 14 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Gettysburg grad Alana Bortner contributed 12 points, four steals and three rebounds. York Suburban grad Molly Day added 10 points.

York improved to 10-7 overall and 1-1 in the Capital Athletic Conference. St. Mary's fell to 3-12 and 0-2.

York has won four of its last five and six of its last eight.

